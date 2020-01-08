Ole Gunnar Solskajer: Harry Maguire a Doubt for Manchester United vs. Norwich

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskajer has said it is unlikely Harry Maguire will be fit enough to face Norwich City at Old Trafford in the Premier League on Saturday.

The centre-back was absent for United's 3-1 loss to Manchester City in the Carabao Cup on Tuesday due to a knock he suffered against Wolverhampton Wanderers in the 0-0 FA Cup draw.

After the semi-final first-leg loss to the Sky Blues, Solskjaer made assurances Maguire's injury is not serious, but he said the defender's availability for the visit of the Canaries is in doubt:

"We don't know [how long he'll be out for]. It is not going to be a long term one. But I don't think he will be ready for the weekend. Let’s see."

United signed Maguire for £80 million from Leicester City in the summer to help bolster their fragile back line.

He has been a solid, if unspectacular, presence in the centre of defence in 2019-20, playing every minute of United's 21 Premier League games.

With the Englishman marshalling the back line, United's defensive record this season stands at 25 goals conceded in 21 league games, an average of just under 1.2 per match.

That is some way below the record of Premier League leaders Liverpool, who have conceded just over 0.6 goals per game since the start of 2018-19.

But it is an improvement on last term, when United conceded 54 goals at a rate of 1.4 per game:

Maguire is the most consistent defender Solskjaer has to call upon, so his return will be eagerly anticipated.

The 26-year-old joins a long list of United defenders currently sidelined, which also includes Eric Bailly, Marcos Rojo and Axel Tuanzebe:

Phil Jones and Victor Lindelof are likely to start against Norwich as they did on Tuesday because they are the only two conventional centre-backs Solskjaer has available.

Per Mathieson, Jones was seen limping during the second half against the Sky Blues, but Solskjaer confirmed afterwards "it was just cramp."