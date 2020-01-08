Video: Knicks' Bobby Portis Ejected for Hard Foul on Kentavious Caldwell-Pope

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistJanuary 8, 2020

New York Knicks forward Bobby Portis during the first quarter of an NBA basketball game against the Sacramento Kings in Sacramento, Calif., Friday, Dec. 13, 2019. The Kings won 103-101. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli)
Rich Pedroncelli/Associated Press

New York Knicks forward Bobby Portis was ejected in the second quarter of Tuesday's game against the Los Angeles Lakers for swinging his arm across the head of Kentavious Caldwell-Pope.

Caldwell-Pope was driving to the basket for a two-handed jam. Portis made little attempt to play the ball as he disrupted the dunk attempt.

Upon reviewing the play, referees assessed a flagrant-2 foul to Portis and sent him packing.

Many were surprised by the incident and expect the 24-year-old to get suspended:

NBA rules stipulate a player faces a minimum fine of $2,000 for a flagrant-2 foul.

Knicks forward Marcus Morris Sr. earned a flagrant-2 foul during the preseason after hitting Justin Anderson in the head with the ball. Morris avoided a suspension.

According to Spectrum SportsNet's Mike Trudell, Lakers trainers took Caldwell-Pope to the locker room for further evaluation.

Related

    AD Suffers Back Injury vs. Knicks; X-Rays Negative

    NBA logo
    NBA

    AD Suffers Back Injury vs. Knicks; X-Rays Negative

    Megan Armstrong
    via Bleacher Report

    D-Rose Playing Like Ideal Trade Target for NBA's Elite

    NBA logo
    NBA

    D-Rose Playing Like Ideal Trade Target for NBA's Elite

    Will Gottlieb
    via Bleacher Report

    Report: AD Rejects Lakers' Max Offer

    • Turned down four-year, $146M offer • No one 'within league circles' expects AD to leave • Davis eligible for five-year max this summer (Yahoo)

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Report: AD Rejects Lakers' Max Offer

    Tyler Conway
    via Bleacher Report

    Australian NBA Players Donate $750K to Wildfire Relief

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Australian NBA Players Donate $750K to Wildfire Relief

    Tyler Conway
    via Bleacher Report