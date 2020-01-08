Video: Knicks' Bobby Portis Ejected for Hard Foul on Kentavious Caldwell-Pope

Rich Pedroncelli/Associated Press

New York Knicks forward Bobby Portis was ejected in the second quarter of Tuesday's game against the Los Angeles Lakers for swinging his arm across the head of Kentavious Caldwell-Pope.

Caldwell-Pope was driving to the basket for a two-handed jam. Portis made little attempt to play the ball as he disrupted the dunk attempt.

Upon reviewing the play, referees assessed a flagrant-2 foul to Portis and sent him packing.

Many were surprised by the incident and expect the 24-year-old to get suspended:

NBA rules stipulate a player faces a minimum fine of $2,000 for a flagrant-2 foul.

Knicks forward Marcus Morris Sr. earned a flagrant-2 foul during the preseason after hitting Justin Anderson in the head with the ball. Morris avoided a suspension.

According to Spectrum SportsNet's Mike Trudell, Lakers trainers took Caldwell-Pope to the locker room for further evaluation.