Raiders Rumors: Cory Littleton Agrees to 3-Year Contract Worth Up to $36M

Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured ColumnistMarch 17, 2020

Los Angeles Rams inside linebacker Cory Littleton scores on a interception against the San Francisco 49ers during the first half in an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 30, 2018, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
Marcio Jose Sanchez/Associated Press

Linebacker Cory Littleton reportedly will play for a team besides the Los Angeles Rams for the first time in his career. 

Littleton agreed to a three-year deal with the Las Vegas Raiders on Tuesday after spending his first four seasons with the Rams, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. Rapoport noted the contract has a base value of $11.75 million, though it could be worth up to $36 million.

The University of Washington product is one of the league's most impressive success stories, going from undrafted to a Pro Bowl-caliber player in the middle of Los Angeles' defense. While he was a moderate contributor in his first two seasons, he exploded onto the scene in 2018 as a Pro Bowler who helped lead the Rams to the Super Bowl.

He tallied 125 tackles, four sacks and three interceptions during the regular season before making waves on the national stage with 12 tackles in the NFC Championship Game win over the New Orleans Saints and 10 tackles and an interception in the Super Bowl loss to the New England Patriots.

While Littleton's Rams missed the playoffs in 2019, it was hard to blame him.

He anchored the defense with a career-best 134 tackles, 3.5 sacks, four fumble recoveries, two forced fumbles and two interceptions, further solidifying his status as a difference-maker before hitting free agency.

The Washington product said he wanted to remain with the only NFL team he's ever known in December but understood the business aspect of things, per Tom Krasovic of the San Diego Union-Tribune:

"I don't know if I'm going to be a Ram next year; I would more than love to be, because this is the place I've been for the past four years. Everybody here, I can honestly say, is like family.

"At the same time, there's a whole business aspect to it, where, if you don't get what you want, sometime you have to go to another place and branch out somewhere else. And, that's perfectly fine. Being able to continue to play football is the most important thing."

Los Angeles' loss is Las Vegas' gain, as Littleton is just 26 years old and figures to be a reliable defensive leader after he didn't miss a single game in his first four seasons.

