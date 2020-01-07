Cowboys Rumors: Mike McCarthy Looking to Add Ex-49ers HC Jim Tomsula to Staff

Scott Taetsch/Getty Images

New Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy is reportedly looking to add Jim Tomsula to his staff.

Per NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, the former San Francisco 49ers head coach is being targeted by McCarthy to become Dallas' defensive line coach.

Tomsula spent the past three seasons coaching the Washington Redskins defensive line, but there is no word at this point if new head coach Ron Rivera will bring the 51-year-old back in 2020.

Prior to working with the Redskins, Tomsula spent nine seasons with the 49ers. He spent eight years as defensive line coach, spent one game as the interim head coach in 2010 after Mike Singletary was fired and replaced Jim Harbaugh as head coach in 2015.

The Cowboys are hoping for a quick turnaround coming off a disappointing 2019 season in which they lost four of their final six games to finish 8-8 and miss the postseason.

Dallas boasts a strong defensive line led by DeMarcus Lawrence and Dorance Armstrong.

The potential addition of Tomsula, who has recently coached young pass-rushers like Matthew Ioannidis and Jonathan Allen in Washington, among others, in Washington, would help get a Cowboys team that finished 19th in the NFL with 39 sacks last season back on the right track.