Browns Rumors: New HC Contract to Be Finalized by Saturday Amid Final Interviews

January 7, 2020

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - AUGUST 17: A Cleveland Browns helmet on the field during the preseason game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium on August 17, 2019 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images)
Justin Casterline/Getty Images

If things fall into place for the Cleveland Browns, they will decide on their next head coach by the end of this week.

Per ESPN's Adam Schefter, the Browns hope to have a deal in place with someone by Saturday. 

Schefter added the team still has interviews with Philadelphia Eagles defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz on Wednesday, Minnesota Vikings offensive coordinator Kevin Stefanski on Thursday and New England Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels on Friday. 

Cleveland has already interviewed Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy, Baltimore Ravens offensive coordinator Greg Roman and San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator Robert Saleh.

The Browns can take their time with this hire, since the other four teams that had an opening at head coach have either officially hired someone or have reportedly agreed to deals. 

In addition to a head coach, Cleveland is also searching for a new general manager after it parted ways with John Dorsey.

Owner Jimmy Haslam told reporters last week the team wants to hire a head coach and give that person say in who becomes general manager.

"If you look at the successful organizations that are consistently in the playoffs, there is alignment within the organization, and they have the right people in the right place, coach and GM," Haslam said. 

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported Saturday that McDaniels has emerged as a top candidate for the Browns.

Among the candidates Cleveland has interviewed or will meet with this week, McDaniels and Schwartz are the only two with previous experience as a head coach. McDaniels had an 11-17 record in two seasons with the Denver Broncos. Schwartz went 29-51 in five seasons with the Detroit Lions from 2009 to 2013. 

Stefanski, Roman, Bieniemy and Saleh will await the Browns' decision as they also prepare their teams for playoff games this weekend. 

Cleveland fired Freddie Kitchens following a disappointing 6-10 record in 2019. The organization hasn't had a winning season since 2007 and hasn't made the playoffs since 2002. 

