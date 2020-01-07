Report: MLB Nearing Decision on Astros' Sign Stealing; Harsh Penalties Expected

Bob Levey/Getty Images

Major League Baseball will reportedly announce punishments related to its investigation into the Houston Astros' alleged use of sign-stealing tactics "within the next two weeks," and it could include a record-setting fine for the organization.

ESPN's Jeff Passan reported the update Tuesday and noted Astros general manager Jeff Luhnow, manager A.J. Hinch and other front-office executives could face discipline, but the players involved in the scheme are not expected to be punished.

Multiple MLB executives told Passan they view the upcoming announcement as a "litmus test" for commissioner Rob Manfred, generally concluding "The stronger the penalties, the likelier they will be to deter teams from using technology to cheat."

The investigation started after former Astros pitcher Mike Fiers told Ken Rosenthal and Evan Drellich of The Athletic the club stole signs electronically during the 2017 season, which ended with Houston beating the Los Angeles Dodgers in the World Series.

"That's not playing the game the right way," Fiers said in November. "They were advanced and willing to go above and beyond to win."

The 34-year-old starter, who left the Astros in 2018 and currently pitches for the Oakland Athletics, said he felt compelled to come forward because the tactics were unfair to young opposing pitchers.

"I just want the game to be cleaned up a little bit because there are guys who are losing their jobs because they're going in there not knowing," Fiers told The Athletic. "Young guys getting hit around in the first couple of innings starting a game, and then they get sent down. It's (B.S.) on that end. It's ruining jobs for younger guys."

The Astros' alleged tactics include an outfield camera relaying the catcher's signs to a television in the tunnel between the clubhouse and dugout. Players and other team personnel would then relay the information to hitters by making loud noises to identify what pitch was coming.

Jomboy Media provided examples of the system in action:

Meanwhile, Rosenthal and Drellich reported earlier Tuesday that three team sources confirmed the Boston Red Sox used their video replay room illegally during the 2018 season to learn opposing teams' sign sequences en route to winning 108 games during the regular season.

The league added an official to monitor the replay room during the 2018 playoffs, which meant the system "did not appear to be effective or even viable" as Boston went on to win the World Series with a triumph over the Dodgers, according to The Athletic.

MLB confirmed it will launch an investigation based on the findings against the Red Sox.

"The commissioner made clear in a September 15, 2017 memorandum to clubs how seriously he would take any future violation of the regulations regarding use of electronic equipment or the inappropriate use of the video replay room," a statement to The Athletic read. "Given these allegations, MLB will commence an investigation into this matter."

Manfred's punishments to the Astros could provide the guidelines for future discipline against the Red Sox and any other clubs found in violation of the use of technology.