CFP National Championship 2020: Clemson vs. LSU Under-the-Radar Players to Watch

Steve Limentani/ISI Photos/Getty Images

The 2020 CFP National Championship isn't short on star power. Names like Joe Burrow, Trevor Lawrence and Ja'Marr Chase have dominated the college football landscape throughout the 2020 season.

But football is the ultimate team game, and the championship matchup features two of the deepest rosters in the nation.

In every championship game, there are some under-the-radar players who come up big in the clutch. The margins for this game are razor-thin, and it's going to take a team effort from the winning side to bring home the championship.

From interior defensive linemen who will be called upon to change of pace backs who will need to carry the load at times, here are some players to keep an eye on who will impact the championship game.

Under-the-Radar Players to Watch

Tyler Shelvin, DT, LSU

The defensive backfield gets most of the attention on the LSU defense, but there are few players who will mean more for Ed Orgeron's defense than defensive tackle Tyler Shelvin.

The sophomore defensive tackle is a huge presence in the middle. His numbers aren't all that great. He has just 39 total tackles and 3.0 tackles for a loss, but the attention that he commands in the middle at 6'3" 346 pounds is key to the LSU run defense.

Pro Football Focus' run grade for the nose tackle is the sixth-best in the nation, and his ability to take up blocks is what has allowed linebacker Jacob Phillips to lead the team in tackles with 106 on the season.

If LSU is going to bottle up Travis Etienne in the run game, then Shelvin will be the unsung hero eating up space in the middle.

Nolan Turner, S, Clemson

It's no secret the Clemson secondary is going to have to perform well to hang with LSU. Joe Burrow has shredded the College Football Playoff record book with his performance against Oklahoma, and he's routinely put up big games against good defenses this season.

Dabo Swinney's defense features some star power in the defensive backfield. Linebacker-safety hybrid Isaiah Simmons is a bonafide NFL prospect, longtime starter Tanner Muse is an All-American.

But it was redshirt junior Nolan Turner who came up with the big play that ended Ohio State's bid to get to the National Championship Game:

Turner isn't likely to be on any draft boards. He wasn't a highly sought-after recruit. He'd be hard to pick out of a lineup at 6'1" 195 pounds. But he's an experienced defensive back who has played under Swinney for five years including his redshirt year.

Through the course of that relationship, Turner has earned the trust of his head coach:

Earlier in the Ohio State game, Turner gave up an interception in nearly the same situation on the field. However, his ability to turn around and make a play later saved the Tigers.

Against an explosive LSU offense, the secondary is bound to give up big plays. Players like Turner continuing to play hard will be key in the pursuit of the title.

Tyrion Davis-Price, RB, LSU

When starting running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire was questionable for the Peach Bowl semifinal, the Tigers knew the running game was still in good hands with the depth they have at the position.

A big reason for that is the play of Tyrion Davis-Price throughout the season.

Davis-Price ended up with just four carries and 25 yards in the semifinal game, but that belies the fact that he's been one of the more trusted runners in the LSU offense when they need a score or a first down.

In fact, he's been among the most efficient runners when it comes to moving the chains or finding paydirt:

Davis-Price has had 11 carries in goal-to-go situations this season, and he's converted five of them into touchdowns. Edwards-Helaire's health may be improved, but LSU will still need a rotation of running backs to establish the ground game.

The 226-pound running back gives them another option to go to when they need tough yards. That's a skill-set that could come in handy when every yard is likely to be important.

Amari Rodgers, WR, Clemson

Tee Higgins and Justyn Ross form one of the top wide receiver duos in the country. Higgins' work as a deep threat has been incredible this season, and Ross is great at finding holes in the secondary and getting tough yards after the catch.

Rodgers is often the forgotten man.

You'd be forgiven if you aren't as familiar with his work. In the final two games of the season, he was held to just 15 yards on five catches and was shut out of the first half of the Ohio State game. Then, when the Tigers needed a play the most, Rodgers caught a pass and broke a tackle for a 38-yard gain that set up the game-winning touchdown.

LSU boasts two cornerbacks who can matchup with Higgins and Ross on a down-by-down basis. It doesn't get much better than Kristian Fulton and Derek Stingley Jr., so the Tigers will need their No. 3 option to step up to the plate.

Higgins and Ross will make some plays. Those two taking on the LSU corners is one of the things that make this matchup so great. But Lawrence will need to find Rodgers on occasion, too, to spread the ball around.

He could be the one who ultimately decides who leaves New Orleans as champions.