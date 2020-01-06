Browns Head Coach Rumors: CLE Requests Interview with Eagles DC Jim Schwartz

Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

The Philadelphia Eagles' season ended with a 17-9 wild-card loss to the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, and defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz might already have offseason plans.

According to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, the Cleveland Browns have requested to interview Schwartz for their vacant head coaching position.

Schwartz has served as Philly's defensive coordinator since 2016, winning Super Bowl LII. During the 2017 regular season, leading up to the Eagles' only championship in the Super Bowl era, Schwartz molded the defense into the league's best rushing defense and fourth-best overall unit.

