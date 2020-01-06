Browns Head Coach Rumors: CLE Requests Interview with Eagles DC Jim Schwartz

Megan ArmstrongAnalyst IIIJanuary 7, 2020

PHILADELPHIA, PA - OCTOBER 06: Defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz of the Philadelphia Eagles looks on against the New York Jets in the third quarter at Lincoln Financial Field on October 6, 2019 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The Eagles defeated the Jets 31-6. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)
Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

The Philadelphia Eagles' season ended with a 17-9 wild-card loss to the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, and defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz might already have offseason plans.

According to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, the Cleveland Browns have requested to interview Schwartz for their vacant head coaching position.

Schwartz has served as Philly's defensive coordinator since 2016, winning Super Bowl LII. During the 2017 regular season, leading up to the Eagles' only championship in the Super Bowl era, Schwartz molded the defense into the league's best rushing defense and fourth-best overall unit.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    Jets GM: 'We Value' Le'Veon Bell amid Adam Gase Comments

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Jets GM: 'We Value' Le'Veon Bell amid Adam Gase Comments

    Megan Armstrong
    via Bleacher Report

    Best NFL Landing Spots for Tua 👀

    @nfldraftscout gives his takes on where he thinks the Bama QB fits after declaring for the draft

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Best NFL Landing Spots for Tua 👀

    Matt Miller
    via Bleacher Report

    Jerry Jones Is the Real Problem in Dallas

    Cowboys finally solve their Garrett problem, but with Jones still around, McCarthy is doomed to the same fate

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Jerry Jones Is the Real Problem in Dallas

    Mike Tanier
    via Bleacher Report

    Wade Phillips Out as Rams DC

    Phillips says he wants to keep coaching after L.A. decides to move on after three seasons

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Wade Phillips Out as Rams DC

    Rob Goldberg
    via Bleacher Report