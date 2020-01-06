Ex-Auburn HC Gene Chizik Reportedly Interviewed for Mississippi State Vacancy

Wesley Hitt/Getty Images

The Mississippi State Bulldogs interviewed former Auburn Tigers head coach Gene Chizik for their open head coaching position, according to The Athletic's Bruce Feldman, but Chizik removed himself from consideration the following morning.

"Wouldn't be surprised if Chizik returns to coaching," Feldman added, "just has to be an ideal fit."

ESPN's Adam Rittenberg and Sports Illustrated's Ross Dellenger also reported on Chizik's involvement in Mississippi State's ongoing coaching search:

Mississippi State fired head coach Joe Moorhead on Jan. 3.

Moorhead spent two seasons leading the Bulldogs and posted a 14-12 record, including losses in last season's Outback Bowl and this season's Music City Bowl. Mississippi State finished 2019 at 6-7.

"It is clear the time has come to change the leadership of our football program," university president Mark Keenum said in a statement. "Coach Moorhead is a good man, and I have nothing but respect for him. I sincerely wish the very best for him and his wonderful family."

Chizik last served as a head coach in 2012. He led Auburn to three straight bowl victories from 2009-11, including the 2010 BCS Championship with Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback Cam Newton. Chizik fizzled out in 2012 with a 3-9 record. Overall, he went 33-19 at Auburn.

Chizik later spent two seasons as the defensive coordinator for the North Carolina Tarheels before stepping down in Feb. 2017.

"After a lot of prayer and discussions with my wife and children, I have made the difficult decision to step away from coaching to be with my family," Chizik explained in an accompanying statement.

He continued: "I have always told my players family should come before football, and it's time for me to follow my own advice. I look forward to watching my own son play the game I've dedicated my life and career to for the next two years, and I look forward to the simple joys of being a father and husband I've missed out on."

In a story from John Zenor of the Associated Press published in Aug. 2018, Chizik addressed his mindset toward a potential return to coaching: "I would never say never, but I will say that it's got to be a perfect fit for me. I'm in a place in my life where I can take exactly what I want. I don't have to concede anything to any job. I don't have to so I won't. Do I have 10 years coaching left in my if I want? Probably more if I wanted it. But I enjoy this life."

Chizik was fired by Auburn in Nov. 2012 and received a $7.5 million buyout paid over the course of 36 months.