Seahawks' Marshawn Lynch to Have Increased Role vs. Packers, Says Pete Carroll

Marshawn Lynch has been slowly working his way back to form after signing with the Seattle Seahawks two weeks ago, but he could be headed toward a bigger workload next week against the Green Bay Packers.

"I want to see him do more now," Seahawks coach Pete Carroll said Monday on 710 ESPN (via Josh Alper of Pro Football Talk). "He's made it through, again, two games. He felt good last night. I haven't seen him today, the day after sometimes, but he felt good again. I think we can increase his role and allow him to be a little more active part of it."

Lynch had just six carries for seven yards in Sunday's win over the Philadelphia Eagles but had one of the game's two touchdowns on a tough run near the goal line.

The performance came after Lynch totaled 34 rushing yards on 12 attempts in the Week 17 loss to the San Francisco 49ers.

The 33-year-old hadn't played at all in 2019 after only appearing in six games in 2018, but the Seahawks needed him to come out of retirement after dealing with a plethora of injuries at the position. Chris Carson, Rashaad Penny and C.J. Prosise all suffered season-ending injuries, leading to the veteran's signing.

Travis Homer has gotten the majority of playing time in the past two weeks, outsnapping Lynch 50-23 in Week 17 and 44-18 in the Wild Card Round, per ESPN's Brady Henderson. However, the rookie didn't find any more success last week with just 12 rushing yards on 11 carries.

Carroll clearly wants to see more of Lynch going forward, which could lead to a big game in the divisional round against the Packers, a team that ranked just 23rd in the NFL against the rush this year.

Lynch's highest single-game rushing total also came against Green Bay in the playoffs, as he amassed 157 rushing yards in the NFC Championship Game five years ago.

Seattle will hope he can replicate this success to help provide some balance offensively.