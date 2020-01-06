Reiss Nelson's Goal Lifts Arsenal Past Leeds United in 2020 FA Cup 3rd Round

Julian Finney/Getty Images

Arsenal progressed to the fourth round of the 2020 FA Cup after narrowly beating Leeds United 1-0 at the Emirates Stadium on Monday night.

The Gunners weathered heavy pressure early on, before Reiss Nelson settled the tie 10 minutes into the second half against the leaders in the Championship. Arsenal now move on to face Bournemouth away later this month.

Arsenal fielded a strong lineup, featuring Alexandre Lacazette and Nicolas Pepe up top, but were overrun early on, with Leeds putting backup goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez through his paces. Winger Jack Harrison forced the Argentinian into a decent save, before striker Patrick Bamford rattled another shot off the bar.

Harrison easily had the beating of Gunners left-back Sead Kolasinac and ran the show during the opening stages. The winger dragged another effort wide with the chances mounting for Leeds.

Arsenal had looked much-improved during a recent 2-0 win over Manchester United, but Mikel Arteta's team was being worked over at will by a side from a lower division.

Part of the Gunners' problem was a lack of cohesion along a reshuffled back four. Rob Holding looked rusty on his return from a lengthy injury absence, while Sokratis Papastathopoulos appeared miscast as a right-back.

Leeds kept the pressure on Arsenal's muddled defensive lineup. The away side also succeeded in keeping the Gunners' chief playmaker quiet:

Things changed after the break, with Arteta's players taking starting positions higher up the pitch. A more intense press yielded greater possession, and Mesut Ozil began making it count.

Lacazette cracked a free-kick off the bar then found space on the deck to draw Illan Meslier into a smart save. Those chances were an obvious sign the Gunners were quicker and more purposeful in attacking areas.

The breakthrough came when Pepe wriggled free and played in Lacazette, whose deflected cross rolled into Nelson's path:

Despite his goal, Nelson was soon subbed for returning striker Gabriel Martinelli. Pepe wasted little time teeing the Brazilian up, but his shot was deflected behind for a corner. Sokratis then glanced a header wide from the corner, before Meslier again denied Martinelli.

The hosts were turning on the style, and another last-ditch block thwarted Kolasinac after the defender worked a neat one-two with a tireless Lacazette.

In the meantime, Ozil, who been transformed in the second half, made way for Joe Willock. Pepe was also withdrawn in favour of another academy graduate, Bukayo Saka.

The fresh legs, along with more considered use of the ball, helped Arsenal get over the line. Seeing out the result was vindication for first-time senior boss Arteta, who in just his fourth game in charge, proved he can motivate sluggish players and get a response.

Meanwhile, a slick Leeds team was left to rue wasting almost total dominance during the first half.

What's Next?

Arsenal are away to Crystal Palace in the Premier League on Saturday, while Leeds host Sheffield Wednesday in English Football's second tier later in the day.