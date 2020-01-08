Lakers Rumors: Rival Coaches Talk Evolving LeBron James, Anthony Davis Dynamic

Ringo H.W. Chiu/Associated Press

Questions surrounding the dynamic between new Los Angeles Lakers teammates LeBron James and Anthony Davis were brought up after the New Orleans Pelicans traded the latter player to L.A. in a blockbuster deal last summer.

The biggest one surrounded who the offense would run through, and James said on the Lakers' media day that it made sense for it to go through Davis. However, a few coaches spoke with Joe Vardon of The Athletic and offered their takes on Wednesday following the team's 30-7 start to the 2019-20 season.

"If 'through' means to create, then it's LeBron," one rival Western Conference coach said. "If 'through' is to produce and finish, then probably AD. I would play through LeBron."

"Another opposing coach said the Lakers feature Davis, sure, but no more than the Cavaliers featured [Kyrie] Irving at the height of their partnership in Cleveland," Vardon also wrote, relaying comments from a second coach.



As he noted, the offense hasn't necessarily run through Davis.

James takes one more shot per game (19.7 to 18.7) and has a slightly higher usage rate (31.4 to 29.9), per Basketball Reference. Davis gets to the free-throw line more often (8.3 to 5.5) and averages two more points per game (27.1 to 25.1). But James pulls back ahead when passing enters the equation, as he averages far more assists than his counterpart (10.8 to 3.2) and leads the league in that category.

Regardless of who runs the offense on any given night, it's clear the superstar duo is working.

The offense is ranked fourth in efficiency, per ESPN, and the Lakers have four win streaks of at least six games. Moreover, two of their seven losses have occurred with either Davis or James out of the lineup.

L.A. also looks as though it may run away with the Western Conference's No. 1 seed by spring. The team leads the Denver Nuggets by 4.5 games heading into Wednesday.

Superstar partnerships don't always work, but it's clear Davis and James have formed one of the NBA's most dynamic duos in search of the Lakers' first title since 2010.