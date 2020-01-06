Blake Griffin Trade Rumors: Pistons Star Drew Interest During 2018-19 Season

Carlos Osorio/Associated Press

An unwillingness to act on a Blake Griffin trade could end up killing the Detroit Pistons.

According to James L. Edwards III of The Athletic, teams were interested in a trade for the forward last season, but the Pistons "wanted to see where Griffin could take the organization."

A year later, injuries and poor play have killed the six-time All-Star's value. Per Edwards, Detroit likely won't be able to deal him away without adding an asset to help unload the remainder of Griffin's five-year, $171.2 million contract.

Griffin is making $34.4 million in 2019-20, with over $75 million owed over the next two seasons if he uses his player option for 2021-22.

The 30-year-old appeared to be worth the price last season, when he averaged a career-high 24.5 points to go with his 7.5 rebounds and 5.4 assists per game. After beginning his career as an elite athlete who could dominate inside, the veteran had transformed his game while becoming a versatile scorer who shot 36.2 percent from three-point range.

It was enough to carry the Pistons to the No. 8 seed in the Eastern Conference, though the Milwaukee Bucks swept them in the first round of the playoffs.

His value has tanked since then, with a knee injury keeping him off the court and limiting him when he is on it. Griffin has played just 18 games this season, averaging 15.5 points and 4.7 rebounds per game. Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports reported the forward is considering season-ending surgery on his left knee.

Anyone acquiring the forward will be banking on his ability to return full strength in the 11th season of his NBA career.

The Pistons entered Monday 11th in the East with a 13-24 record, which means trading Griffin could help kick-start a rebuild. However, it would've been more beneficial to deal him away last season instead of seeking that playoff appearance.