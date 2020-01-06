Curtis Jones Had Been 'Begging' for Liverpool Minutes Prior to Everton Winner

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images

Liverpool's Merseyside derby match-winner Curtis Jones has said he's been desperate to showcase his talents this season.

The young midfielder was given an opportunity to start in a much-changed Reds side on Sunday and scored the only goal of the game in the FA Cup clash with Everton, curling home a brilliant strike from distance.

After the clash, the 18-year-old said he's been itching to get more game time this season, per David Wood of the MailOnline:

"I just go out there and try and play my game. It's been frustrating to be on the bench then getting a bit of a taste for it, then on the bench again.

"There are times in my head where I'm begging to come on. So I just tried to go out there and show what I'm capable of doing. Hopefully I've topped it off with a good performance and, what everyone is saying, a great goal.

"I can't sum up my emotions. For me it's huge just being around this team every day and learning from this group of players. There are world-class players all over this team but I think I went out and showed what I could do on the pitch."

The youngster had more to say after his memorable afternoon at Anfield:

Jones' goal sent Liverpool into the fourth round of the competition at the expense of their local rivals:

It's been a long time since someone as young as Jones was on the scoresheet in the Merseyside derby:

Given Liverpool's form in the Premier League this season—they are 13 points clear at the top of the table—it's been difficult for young players to get their opportunity. However, Jones showed that he can relied on, as he turned in a strong performance against Everton.

The midfielder not only scored the winning goal, but he was robust in defence, calm in possession and showcased energy off the ball, which has become synonymous with Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool side.

The Liverpool manager said the midfielder is capable of playing regular first-team football:

With Liverpool's progression into the next round of the cup secured, the Reds youngsters who shone on Sunday are set to get another opportunity to show what they can do.

Klopp has a multitude of options in central midfield at the moment, with the likes of Jordan Henderson, Naby Keita and Georginio Wijnaldum shining on a regular basis. Jones might need to bide his time to become a regular as a result, but his match-winning display on Sunday against the Toffees would have done him no harm.