Golden Shoe 2019-20: Top Goalscorers in Europe, Latest Points on January 6

Lazio striker Ciro Immobile netted a brace in a 2-1 win over Brescia on Sunday to pull level with Robert Lewandowski in the race for the 2019-20 European Golden Shoe.

The Bayern Munich striker won't be in action again until next Sunday, as the Bundesliga has not yet returned from its winter break.

The Premier League did not play over the weekend because of the third round of the FA Cup, but Southampton's Danny Ings continued his hot streak in the New Year's fixtures to enter the top 10.

T1. Robert Lewandowski, Bayern Munich: 19 x 2.0 = 38.0

T1. Ciro Immobile, Lazio: 19 x 2.0 = 38.0

3. Timo Werner, RB Leipzig: 18 x 2.0 = 36.0

4. Jamie Vardy, Leicester City: 17 x 2.0 = 34.0

5. Erik Sorga, Flora Tallinn: 31 x 1.0 = 31.0

6. Ilia Shkurin, Energetik-BGU Minsk: 19 x 1.5 = 28.5

T7. Lionel Messi, Barcelona: 13 x 2.0 = 26.0

T7. Wissam Ben Yedder, AS Monaco: 13 x 2.0 = 26.0

T7. Danny Ings, Southampton: 13 x 2.0 = 26.0

T7. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Arsenal: 13 x 2.0 = 26.0

Rules: UEFA has assigned every league in Europe a difficulty factor between one and two, which is multiplied by a player's goal tally to calculate their points total.

For example, the Premier League has a maximum rating of two, so Jamie Vardy's goals are worth more than Erik Sorga's goals in the Estonian Meistriliiga, which has a rating of one.

Immobile did not manage to score in Lazio's final two games of 2019, but he kicked off 2020 in style with another couple for his ever-growing collection.

Lazio fell behind at Brescia to Mario Balotelli's 18th-minute strike, but Immobile equalised from the spot shortly before half-time when Andrea Cistana hauled down Felipe Caicedo, giving away a penalty and being sent off for his troubles.

OptaPaolo provided some insight into Immobile's goal:

Despite Brescia playing the second half with 10 men, it took Lazio until injury time to strike again, with Immobile the man to do so:

GianlucaDiMarzio.com's David Amoyal made a lofty comparison between the 29-year-old and another legendary Italian striker:

While Europe's other major leagues have enjoyed winter breaks, Ings has capitalised on a busy festive period in the Premier League to creep up the standings thanks to some impressive form.

He bagged his ninth goal in 10 games as Southampton upset Tottenham Hotspur 1-0 on New Year's Day, and he did so with a fine effort:

Injuries restricted the striker to just 25 appearances in three seasons at Liverpool, but after moving to the Saints in 2018 he's finally back to full fitness and top form.

Ings was rested on Saturday as Southampton beat Huddersfield Town 2-0 in the FA Cup, so he'll be fresh for their trip to Leicester City next Saturday.