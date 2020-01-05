Oklahoma's Jalen Hurts Accepts Invitation to 2020 Senior Bowl

John Amis/Associated Press

Oklahoma Sooners quarterback Jalen Hurts accepted his invitation to participate in the Senior Bowl in Mobile, Alabama, on Jan. 25, according to The Athletic's Dane Brugler Sunday night.

"This was really a no-brainer decision for him," Brugler noted. "He still has plenty to prove and a stand-out week in Mobile can help convince a team he's worth a day 2 draft pick."

Hurts finished his collegiate career at Oklahoma after three years at Alabama. This season, the 2019 Heisman Trophy finalist threw for 3,851 yards, 32 touchdowns and eight interceptions on a 69.7 completion percentage alongside 1,298 yards and 20 touchdowns on 233 rushing attempts.

Hurts was a graduate transfer to Oklahoma after going 41-3 at Alabama. With the Crimson Tide, he was named the 2016 SEC Freshman of the Year and SEC Offensive Player of the Year before going on to start all 14 games in 2017 before Tua Tagovailoa took over in the College Football National Championship overtime win against Georgia.

Hurts remained at Alabama as a backup to Tagovailoa last season. His final signature moment came when an injured Tagovailoa was forced to leave the 2018 SEC Championship Game with Alabama tied at 28 with Georgia. Hurts led the Tide's game-winning drive with three minutes remaining in regulation, running in the game-winning touchdown from 15 yards out.

Overall, Hurts threw for 5,626 yards, 48 touchdowns and 12 interceptions as well as 1,976 yards and 23 touchdowns on the ground as Alabama's quarterback.

"Everyone at the Reese's Senior Bowl couldn't be more excited to get Jalen Hurts back to the state of Alabama for his final college game," Senior Bowl executive director Jim Nagy told AL.com's Mark Heim. "Jalen did some phenomenal things on the field for Alabama and he really endeared himself to Crimson Tide fans with how professionally he handled himself in every situation—both on and off the field."

Hurts struggled in his last outing, however, as the No. 4 Sooners lost 63-28 to No. 1 LSU in the College Football Playoff semifinal on Dec. 28. He was held to 217 yards, no touchdowns and one interception on 15-of-31 passing but was still fairly effective on the ground with 43 yards and two touchdowns on 14 carries.

Bleacher Report's Matt Miller rated Hurts as a late third-round pick in his latest 2020 mock draft.

The 2020 NFL draft will begin on April 23 in Paradise, Nevada.