Lakers Trade Rumors: LA Listening to Kyle Kuzma Offers Ahead of 2020 Deadline

Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistJanuary 5, 2020

Los Angeles Lakers' Kyle Kuzma (0) shoots against Phoenix Suns' Mikal Bridges (25) during the second half of an NBA basketball game, Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020, in Los Angeles. The Lakers won 117-107. (AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu)
Ringo H.W. Chiu/Associated Press

The Los Angeles Lakers are reportedly listening to trade offers for Kyle Kuzma.

According to Sam Amick of The Athletic, "sources now say the Lakers have shown a recent willingness to listen to pitches for Kuzma."

Amick added that general manager Rob Pelinka is simply "doing due diligence" on trade offers, but it shows the 24-year-old forward is far from untouchable as the Feb. 6 deadline approaches.

   

