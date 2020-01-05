Lakers Trade Rumors: LA Listening to Kyle Kuzma Offers Ahead of 2020 Deadline

Ringo H.W. Chiu/Associated Press

The Los Angeles Lakers are reportedly listening to trade offers for Kyle Kuzma.

According to Sam Amick of The Athletic, "sources now say the Lakers have shown a recent willingness to listen to pitches for Kuzma."

Amick added that general manager Rob Pelinka is simply "doing due diligence" on trade offers, but it shows the 24-year-old forward is far from untouchable as the Feb. 6 deadline approaches.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

