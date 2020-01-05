Jody Morris: Callum Hudson-Odoi 'Knows He Can Do Better' Amid Chelsea Struggles

Bryn Lennon/Getty Images

Chelsea assistant manager Jody Morris has said winger Callum Hudson-Odoi "knows he can do better" after a difficult recent spell of form.

Hudson-Odoi was expected to play a big role for the Blues this season, having burst on to the scene and established himself as a regular in the first team last term.

However, since returning to the side in September following a ruptured Achilles in April, the 19-year-old has struggled to reach the same heights that made him such an exciting operator at the end of last season.

Ahead of the team's FA Cup clash with Nottingham Forest on Sunday, Morris was asked about Hudson-Odoi's performances, per Nizaar Kinsella of Goal:

"He was one of the best players in the building for a long time. He did okay last year when he came in, albeit not in the kind of bigger games but remember his age, the fact he hasn't played regular first-team football and the seriousness of the injury.

"I think those are things you do have to take into account; you need to give the kid time. Can he do better? Yes. He knows he can do better.

"He has been told he can do better, but at the same time, there are moments when you see things he is doing like in the Southampton game that we have asked of him off-the-ball."

As Scouted Football highlighted, the Southampton match Morris referenced was Hudson-Odoi's first start in the top flight for a long time:

Although Hudson-Odoi wasn't at his best in the shock loss to Saints at Stamford Bridge, broadcaster Alex Goldberg believes the teenager made a positive cameo in Chelsea's recent 2-1 win at Arsenal:

Chelsea manager Frank Lampard has helped a number of the club's younger players to kick on this season, with Fikayo Tomori, Mason Mount and Tammy Abraham all establishing themselves as part of an exciting team.

When Hudson-Odoi returned from injury, it was anticipated he would gradually push himself into contention too. But he doesn't appear to have done enough to earn the trust of his manager to start high-profile matches.

The teenager's performances have been inconsistent too; according to The Athletic's Simon Johnson, that's prompted some criticism from supporters, which Hudson-Odoi is aware of:

Given his age and the injury he suffered, it's not a huge surprise to see the England international's development stall a little this season.

Hudson-Odoi will be expected to start Sunday's clash with Forest, and the match will be an ideal opportunity for him to show what he can do. At his best, his searing speed, trickery and composure in the final third can give Chelsea another thrilling attacking dynamic.