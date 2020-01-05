Antonio Brown Tells Tom Brady to Call Him After Patriots' Playoff Loss to Titans

Mark Brown/Getty Images

NFL free-agent wide receiver Antonio Brown told New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady to call him in a response to a CBS Sports tweet that showed the quarterback's postgame interview following a 20-13 loss to the Tennessee Titans in the AFC Wild Card Round on Saturday:

The 42-year-old Brady, who told reporters it's "pretty unlikely" that he'll retire after this season, only connected with his wide receivers seven times for 68 yards Saturday.

Brown played one game for the Patriots in Week 2, catching four passes for 56 yards and a touchdown in a 43-0 win over the Miami Dolphins. However, the Pats released Brown five days later in light of multiple sexual assault accusations made against him.

Former trainer Britney Taylor has filed a civil lawsuit, saying the wideout sexually assaulted her three separate times, including one instance of rape.

Another woman told Robert Klemko of Sports Illustrated (now of the Washington Post) that Brown made an unwanted sexual advance toward her.

Brown played for the Pittsburgh Steelers from 2010 to 2018, making seven Pro Bowls and four All-Pro teams. Pittsburgh traded him to the Oakland Raiders, who cut him before Week 1 after a tumultuous offseason that included unexcused training camp absences and fines.