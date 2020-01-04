Marc Cucurella Denies Calling Real Madrid's Eder Militao a 'F--king Monkey'

Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

Marc Cucurella has denied calling Real Madrid centre-back Eder Militao a "f--king monkey" during Getafe's 3-0 loss to Los Blancos on Saturday in La Liga.

The Barcelona loanee took to Twitter (h/t Juancar Navacerrada at Marca) after the match to clarify his comments after clashing with the Brazilian during the game at the Coliseum Alfonso Perez.

"I want to make it clear that at no time did I insult or belittle Militao. My words were 'cierra el p*** pico' (shut your f***ing mouth). I apologise if anyone was offended by this. This is the only statement I have made and the only one I will make about it."

According to Navacerrada, "some people had mistaken the word 'pico' (mouth) for the word 'mico' (monkey)."

Football writer Zach Lowy noted the incident had been reported by Cadena SER's Carrusel Deportivo programme:

The two players clashed in the 51st minute of a feisty game when Cucurella appealed for a penalty, according to AS.

The 21-year-old saw a shot blocked by Militao and claimed it had hit the defender's hand. However, referee Jose Luis Munuera Montero waved the appeals away, and play continued, with the two footballers squaring up:

Cucurella has been at Getafe since joining on loan from Barcelona in the summer transfer market. He is a product of the club's famed La Masia youth academy but spent last season on loan at Eibar.

Barcelona exercised a buy-back clause to repurchase the player from Eibar in July after a successful loan spell culminated in the club taking up their purchase option.

Real Madrid won Saturday's match against Getafe 3-0 with Militao's centre-back partner Raphael Varane scoring twice, while Luka Modric added a third late on.