All-American Bowl 2020: Score, Recruit Commitments and Twitter Reaction

Logan Riely/Getty Images

Winners and losers aren't typically the focus of the All-American Bowl, but it's pretty clear the West reigns supreme in the class of 2020.

Alabama commit Bryce Young threw for 164 yards and two touchdowns to win Game MVP honors, as the West soared to a dominant 33-20 victory in the 20th annual All-American Bowl.

Young, a 5'11" dual threat who is expected to compete for the starting job as a true freshman, found consistent success down the field during his short time on the field. He's impressed throughout the week with his ability to make plays during practice and continued that trend early and often before heading to the bench after completing six of his nine passes.

Young's top-performing teammate Saturday will be some of his biggest competition for at least the next three years. Cornerback Dwight McGlothern, who committed to LSU, returned a pick-six on Evan Prater that put the West ahead 27-14.

The win for the West moves their advantage to 11-9 all time and atones for the 2019 class suffering a 48-14 blowout to the East.

Overall, though, the focus at the event remains on the players who announced their collegiate commitments. Here is a look at where the biggest names said they would be heading.

Recruit Commitments

CB Dwight McGlothern (LSU)

Dwight McGlothern's commitment came down to six schools: LSU, USC, Oregon, Texas, Arkansas and Virginia Tech.

He wound up with the one at the top of the nation.

McGlothern announced he will be attending LSU on Saturday during a star-making performance that saw him bring an interception back for a touchdown. 247Sports ranks McGlothern as the No. 25 cornerback in the country, and he can move back and forth between corner and safety.

McGlothern said LSU's reputation for developing defensive backs, along with coach Ed Orgeron and position coach Corey Raymond, were the major factors pushing the Tigers over the edge.

"He's a player coach; he cares about his players. He's a great coach, he likes to win, and he's for the community and for the people," McGlothern said, per Billy Embody of 247Sports. "I've been knowing him since my freshman year, almost all of them dudes there. Coach O, all of them. So it was really easy. My people from Louisiana, I'm from Louisiana so it's really nothing new. I'm from a small town called Plain Dealing, close to Shreveport."

CB Kelee Ringo (Georgia)

Kelee Ringo signed his national letter of intent last month. Now we know he's headed East. Ringo announced he's headed to Georgia in his nationally televised moment in the spotlight.

"Kirby Smart knows what he wants to do with the program and on all of my visits in the DB meetings, he just told me that he was going to coach me hard and and develop me, and I am looking forward to that," Ringo said on NBC.

Ringo is the nation's No. 1 overall cornerback and had been widely expected to head to Georgia. Each of 247Sports' experts predicted he would wind up in Athens.

LB Edgerrin Cooper (Texas A&M)

It was less than two months ago that Cooper decommitted from Oklahoma. He didn't waste much time landing at Texas A&M.

The 4-star linebacker announced his intention to play for Jimbo Fisher, confirming his visit to the school helped flip his commitment.

"Visited there, love them. Everything I saw. Programs, academics, coach [Bradley Dale] Peveto—great guy, and I feel like that's where I'm supposed to be at," Cooper told Embody. "They think I can be a great fit there with the defensive scheme, and I can make a big impact there.

"It's an awesome program. They have something they're building over there for the future. Coach Peveto is a great guy, very honest, and I like to talk to him. Coach Jimbo [Fisher], like him, too. Seems like a straightforward guy and wants to get the job done."

247Sports ranks Cooper as the No. 18 overall outside linebacker in the 2020 class.

CB Darion Green-Warren (Michigan)

Another Oklahoma decommit, Green-Warren announced he's headed to play for Jim Harbaugh at Michigan. His Twitter post announcing the decision will undoubtedly make Wolverines fans smile and remember better times:

"It was a family decision," Green-Warren said on the NBC telecast. "We just felt like Michigan was the best fit for us, preparing me for the next level."

Green-Warren is ranked No. 184 overall and the No. 14 cornerback recruit in the country.



RB Jalen Berger (Wisconsin)

Wisconsin hopes it landed its next great running back with Jalen Berger's commitment. The 4-star back is the No. 11 running back in the country and No. 109 overall recruit.

"Feels great to be committed," Berger said, per Steve Wiltfong of 247Sports. "Just to get away from all the outside noise, all the coaches calling me and texting me, it gets annoying sometimes. To finally get it over with feels great."

Berger's commitment follows the departure of star Jonathan Taylor, who rushed for over 2,000 yards in his final season in Madison. Taylor and Berger are both from New Jersey.

WR LV Bunkley-Shelton (Arizona State)

Based on the recruits of his 2020 class, it appears Herm Edwards wants to throw the ball often moving forward. LV Bunkley-Shelton announced his commitment to the Sun Devils on Saturday, as they continue to load up on a sterling corps of wideouts.

"I took my official visit there [in November], and I had a great time," Bunkley-Shelton said, per Brandon Huffman of 247Sports. "I was there over the summer [for an unofficial], but the official I spent more time with players and coaches, and it was great. Jack Jones was my host."

Bunkley-Shelton joins a wide receiver class that also includes Johnny Wilson, Elijhah Badger and Chad Johnson Jr.

2021 QB Preston Stone (SMU)

Not to be outdone by all the seniors, junior quarterback Preston Stone announced he's staying close to home and heading to SMU.

The commitment is keeping with the Stone family's relationship with SMU. His brother, Parker, is a wide receiver at the school, and his father, Ted, attended the university.

WR Gary Bryant Jr. (USC)

USC struggled with recruiting amid uncertainty with the future of coach Clay Helton, but landing Bryant will provide some solace. He's the first high-profile in-state recruit Helton has landed for the 2020 class and said the USC offensive approach helped push him into a commitment.

"They throw the ball a lot; in fact, they throw the ball the most in the Pac-12, and it's not just to 1-2 receivers but four of them, so that's been pretty amazing to me, how much they spread the ball out," Bryant said, per Huffman. "You know you can be an asset to the team, because having other great receivers, you can't double them."

USC's class now ranks 56th in the country and 10th in the Pac-12.

WR Xzavier Henderson (Florida)

Xzavier Henderson could have gone out and carved his own path at Clemson or Alabama. Instead, he chose to continue the family legacy started by his brother CJ and attend Florida.

"I had to make the decision that was best for me," Henderson said, per Wiltfong. "It was hard because I feel like there is no wrong choice in college football. Everywhere you're going to get developed, you just have to go where you feel at home."

Henderson is the nation's No. 59 overall recruit and 10th-ranked receiver. CJ Henderson is a cornerback who is expected to be drafted in the first two days of the 2020 NFL draft in April after an All-SEC campaign.

S Vito Tisdale (Kentucky)

Four-star safety Vito Tisdale announced his intention to stay home and play at Kentucky. The Bowling Green native also received scholarship offers from Alabama and Florida State, among others.