Ryan Tannehill Rumors: Titans Eyeing Long-Term Contract for Breakout QB

Eric Christian Smith/Associated Press

The Tennessee Titans are prepared to offer Ryan Tannehill a long-term contract and could reportedly franchise-tag him if the sides are unable to come to an agreement before he hits free agency.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported Saturday the Titans are committed to Tannehill as their quarterback of the future after he led them to a wild-card playoff berth. Tannehill threw for 2,742 yards and 22 touchdowns against six interceptions after taking over for Marcus Mariota, putting up an NFL-best 117.5 quarterback rating.

