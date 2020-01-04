Ryan Tannehill Rumors: Titans Eyeing Long-Term Contract for Breakout QB

Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistJanuary 4, 2020

Tennessee Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill answers a question after an NFL football game against the Houston Texans Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, in Houston. The Titans won 35-14. (AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith)
Eric Christian Smith/Associated Press

The Tennessee Titans are prepared to offer Ryan Tannehill a long-term contract and could reportedly franchise-tag him if the sides are unable to come to an agreement before he hits free agency.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported Saturday the Titans are committed to Tannehill as their quarterback of the future after he led them to a wild-card playoff berth. Tannehill threw for 2,742 yards and 22 touchdowns against six interceptions after taking over for Marcus Mariota, putting up an NFL-best 117.5 quarterback rating.

    

This article will be updated to provide more information soon.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    Report: Marvin Lewis to Meet with Cowboys

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Report: Marvin Lewis to Meet with Cowboys

    Adam Wells
    via Bleacher Report

    Get Hype for Titans-Patriots

    Tennessee Titans logo
    Tennessee Titans

    Get Hype for Titans-Patriots

    Music City Miracles
    via Music City Miracles

    3 Keys to a Titans Victory Over Patriots

    Tennessee Titans logo
    Tennessee Titans

    3 Keys to a Titans Victory Over Patriots

    Crissy Froyd
    via Titans Wire

    Report: NFL 'Likely' to Discipline Pats for Bengals Video Incident

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Report: NFL 'Likely' to Discipline Pats for Bengals Video Incident

    Tyler Conway
    via Bleacher Report