76ers Trade Rumors: Perimeter Shooters, Playmakers Targeted Ahead of Deadline

Willie J. Allen Jr./Associated Press

The Philadelphia 76ers have apparently noticed the glaring roster flaw most saw coming before the season.

Tim MacMahon of ESPN reported the Sixers have begun looking into acquiring playmakers who can space the floor ahead of February's trade deadline. The Sixers have no players on their roster who can create jumpers for themselves and others.

Ben Simmons is their best shot creator but remains unable and unwilling to take shots off the bounce. The remainder of their roster is essentially made up of guys who need shots created for them—aside from Joel Embiid, whose offensive role often plays away from his strengths in order to accommodate Simmons.

The Sixers have lost four straight as their offense has fallen apart. They rank 15th in the NBA in offensive rating, a disappointing result for a team with four of its five starters reeling in nine-figure contracts. The handwringing has led to speculation about coach Brett Brown's future along with questions about whether the roster is fatally flawed.

"Losing four in a row sucks, and it doesn't feel like we're getting better," Embiid said. "So it is frustrating. ... I care about winning. It's taking a toll on me. All I care about is winning. It sucks. We've got to find a way. I guess we've got to keep fighting."

Adding a playmaking shooter sounds like a good plan on paper. Execution is another question entirely. Teams are hoarding players with those skill sets because of their value, and the Sixers do not have many trade pieces left.

Furkan Korkmaz and Matisse Thybulle would interest teams, but it seems clear the Sixers see them as part of their long-term plans—and for good reason. Korkmaz has been the high-confidence gunner they've needed for the bench unit, and Thybulle is one of the best individual rookie defenders in recent memory and has ingratiated himself with the fanbase.

That essentially leaves Zhaire Smith, Mike Scott and a future draft pick as their base offer. A Scott trade wouldn't exactly please the fanbase, either, and could generate backlash if the acquired player doesn't push Philly to the next level.

The Sixers are a top-heavy team without much wiggle room barring the shopping of Al Horford or Tobias Harris.