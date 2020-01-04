Rafael Varane Brace Leads Real Madrid to Easy 3-0 Win vs. Getafe

Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

Raphael Varane scored twice as Real Madrid beat Getafe 3-0 in their first La Liga match of 2020 on Saturday at the Coliseum Alfonso Perez.

Los Blancos took the lead on 34 minutes after goalkeeper David Soria failed to punch Ferland Mendy's cross clear, allowing Varane to head the ball into the empty net.

Getafe created plenty of chances to equalise in a feisty first half, and Real Madrid needed goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois to save from Mauro Arambarri, Faycal Fajr and Leandro Cabrera before half-time.

Real Madrid doubled their lead on 53 minutes through Varane's second of the game. The France international rose highest to head Toni Kroos' free-kick past Soria.

Luka Modric wrapped up the win deep into stoppage time after a quick break. The Croatia international tapped into an empty net after being teed up by Federico Valverde.

What's Next?

Real Madrid play Valencia in the semi-finals of the Supercopa de Espana on Thursday at the King Abdullah Sports City in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. Getafe's next fixture is against Badalona in the second round of the Copa del Rey next Saturday.

