Khabib's Manager Says No Plans for Conor McGregor Rematch

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistJanuary 4, 2020

ABU DHABI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES - SEPTEMBER 07: Khabib Nurmagomedov of Russia stands in his corner between rounds of his lightweight championship bout against Dustin Poirier during UFC 242 at The Arena on September 7, 2019 in Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)
Jeff Bottari/Getty Images

UFC might be thinking about a potential rematch between Khabib Nurmagomedov and Conor McGregor, but the lightweight champion seems to have other ideas. 

Speaking to TMZ Sports, Nurmagomedov's manager, Ali Abdelaziz, went so far as to say McGregor "is not on our radar."

UFC president Dana White has said multiple times he would like to see the two superstars square off for a second time. He told BT Sport last month there's a path for it to happen, assuming both men win their upcoming fights:

It makes perfect business sense for White to plan for a rematch between Nurmagomedov and McGregor. Their matchup at UFC 229 set a company record with 2.4 million pay-per-view buys, and its $17.2 million live gate is the second-highest for a UFC event, behind the promotion's first show at Madison Square Garden (UFC 205).

McGregor hasn't fought since that Oct. 2018 bout, but Notorious is returning to the octagon on Jan. 18 against Donald Cerrone. He's 2-3 in his last five fights if you include his Aug. 2017 boxing match against Floyd Mayweather. 

The Eagle is scheduled to defend his title against Tony Ferguson at UFC 249 on April 18. 

