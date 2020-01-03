Report: LaMelo Ball Still in Walking Boot Due to Foot Injury, Out Indefinitely

Rick Rycroft/Associated Press

One of the NBA's top 2020 draft prospects is still unsure when he'll be able to return to the court.

Point guard LaMelo Ball remains out indefinitely for the Australian National Basketball League's Illawarra Hawks as he recovers from a bone bruise he suffered in December, according to ESPN's Jonathan Givony. Ball has reportedly been told to refrain from placing any weight on his foot and is wearing a walking boot and using crutches.

The 18-year-old younger brother of Lonzo Ball played just 12 games for the Hawks before his injury, averaging 17.0 points, 6.8 assists and 7.4 rebounds per contest. With no timetable for his rehab schedule and with the league's regular season wrapping up in February, it's unclear if Ball will suit up for the Hawks again.

The youngest Ball eschewed the college basketball route for international contracts after Lonzo and middle brother LiAngelo attended UCLA with mixed results.

LaMelo spent 2017-18 playing professionally in Lithuania before joining the Los Angeles Ballers of the Junior Basketball Association. He then went to Spire Institute before ultimately signing a two-year deal with the Hawks. His current contract includes an out clause for the NBA, which is expecting Ball to enter the 2020 draft.

Givony noted the short stint in Australia may not be enough for NBA teams to fully evaluate Ball, and team executives will likely need to see him in the combine and workouts leading up to the June 25 draft.

Ball recently donated a month of his salary to those affected by Australia's bushfire outbreak, which has devastated parts of the country.