LaMelo Ball Donating Month's NBL Salary to Australian Wildfire Relief

Megan ArmstrongAnalyst IIIJanuary 2, 2020

WOLLONGONG, AUSTRALIA - DECEMBER 22: LaMelo Ball of the Hawks watches from the bench during the round 12 NBL match between the Illawarra Hawks and the New Zealand Breakers at WIN Entertainment Centre on December 22, 2019 in Wollongong, Australia. (Photo by Mark Metcalfe/Getty Images)
Mark Metcalfe/Getty Images

LaMelo Ball is 18 years old, but he already gets it. 

The Illawarra Hawks point guard will donate one month of his NBL salary to those affected by the New South Wales wildfires in Australia, his agent Jermaine Jackson told ESPN Australia's Corey Williams on Thursday.

Earlier Thursday, the BBC reported that a week-long state of emergency has been declared "in response to the escalating bushfire threat. 

"Since September, bushfires have killed 18 people and destroyed more than 1,200 homes across NSW and neighbouring Victoria. At least 17 people remain missing after fires this week alone," the report continued.

Ball announced his decision to play in Australia's NBL for the Hawks on ESPN's The Jump in June:

   

Ball has averaged 17 points, 7.5 rebounds, seven assists and 1.6 steals across 12 games this season.

Williams additionally reported on Dec. 30 that Ball has been offered a $100 million endorsement deal by an unnamed sneaker company:

Ball has been out with a foot injury he suffered in early December, though Australian outlet the Daily Telegraph (h/t USA Today's Lonzo Wire) disclosed Thursday afternoon that "Illawarra officials remain hopeful" the potential No. 1 pick of the 2020 NBA draft will return to action as early Jan. 6.  



