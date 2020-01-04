Army All-American Bowl 2020: Top Recruits Announcing Commitments at Game

John Bazemore/Associated Press

Some of the best uncommitted college football recruits will make decisions about their respective futures at Saturday's Army All-American Bowl.

Defensive back Kelee Ringo, the lone top-10 prospect without a finalized college choice, headlines the list of players who will take center stage inside the Alamodome.

In total, three top-100 players will make their future intentions known during the exhibition in San Antonio.

Top Recruits Announcing at Army All-American Bowl

Kelee Ringo, DB, Saguaro (Scottsdale, Arizona)

Ringo is the highest-profile recruit set to commit Saturday.

The defensive back from Arizona will decide between the Georgia Bulldogs, Oregon Ducks and Texas Longhorns.

Georgia is the favorite for the No. 8 player in the class of 2020, and if Ringo commits there, he would be the program's top-ranked incoming freshman next season.

The Bulldogs sit third in the team rankings behind the Clemson Tigers and Alabama Crimson Tide. Ringo's potential addition would make him the fourth 5-star player to commit to the SEC East side, which would put it into second place in that category behind Clemson.

Oregon can't be counted out because of the late push it has made in the recruiting cycle, highlighted by the commitment of No. 4 overall prospect Justin Flowe, a linebacker from California. If the Rose Bowl winner somehow steals Ringo from Georgia, it may enter the top 10 of the team rankings behind its trio of 5-star players.

Texas has a single 5-star player in its 10th-best recruiting class, and similar to Oregon, it has built up its class with a good chunk of three-and-four-star talents.

Gary Bryant Jr., WR, Centennial HS (Corona, California)

Between Ringo and wide receiver Gary Bryant Jr. at No. 57, there are just two players who have not solidified their plans.

Bryant's status is especially important to the USC Trojans, who are the favorites to land his signature. Clay Helton's team has gone through a disastrous recruiting cycle that left it at No. 79 in the team rankings and without top talents from its home state.

If Bryant elects to join the Pac-12 South side, he would be the lone top-25 recruit from California to commit to it. That is a stunning statistic for a program that used to dominate the state, but that title has been taken away by Pac-12 rivals and national powerhouses.

Bryant is also considering the Oklahoma Sooners, who have not made an imprint in California.

Even he if opts to go with USC, the Trojans' recruiting class will be seen as a disappointment both in the conference and nationally.

Xzavier Henderson, WR, Columbus HS (Miami, Florida)

Xzavier Henderson rounds out the trio of top-100 recruits announcing their college plans Saturday.

The wide receiver is choosing between Clemson, Georgia and the Florida Gators, as he told Rivals' Woody Wommack.

"I'm announcing during Saturday's game, and I'm excited to make my decision," Henderson said. "I didn't sign early. I'm going to sign in February, but I know where I'm going. I'm going to have Georgia, Florida and Clemson hats on the table."

Henderson is the No. 59 overall recruit and the No. 10 wide receiver, and Florida is slightly favored to earn his signature. The Gators own the eighth-best class, and they are the highest-ranked program without a 5-star player. If Henderson chooses Florida, he would be the 17th 4-star player to join up with the SEC East side.

If he joins the Tigers or Bulldogs, it would add more talent to two of the three best talent collections in the class of 2020.

Follow Joe on Twitter, @JTansey90. Recruiting information obtained from 247 Sports.