Raiders News: Nevin Lawson Suspended 1 Game for Using Helmet as a Weapon

Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistJanuary 3, 2020

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - AUGUST 29: Nevin Lawson #26 of the Oakland Raiders looks on against the Seattle Seahawks in the first half during their NFL preseason game at CenturyLink Field on August 29, 2019 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Abbie Parr/Getty Images)
Abbie Parr/Getty Images

Oakland Raiders cornerback Nevin Lawson received a one-game suspension from the NFL for using his helmet as a weapon in the fourth quarter of Sunday's Week 17 loss to the Denver Broncos.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported the news Friday.

Lawson previously missed the start of the 2019 season while serving a four-game ban for a violation of the league's policy on performance-enhancing substances.

Scott Bair of NBC Sports Bay Area provided further information about the latest suspension:

The 28-year-old Utah State product will now sit out Week 1 of the 2020 campaign. It's unclear whether he'll still be with the Raiders since he's set to become an unrestricted free agent this offseason.

Lawson finished his first season in Oakland with 24 combined tackles and five passed defended in 11 games.

He spent the first five years of his NFL career with the Detroit Lions, who selected him in the fourth round of the 2014 draft. He recorded 205 tackles and 25 passes defended across 63 appearances with Detroit.

