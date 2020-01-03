Jose Mourinho Opens Christian Eriksen Exit Door amid Inter Milan Rumours

Tottenham Hotspur manager Jose Mourinho has said he doesn't know whether Christian Eriksen will leave the club in January amid rumours the midfielder is closing in on a deal with Inter Milan.

Per Goal's James Westwood, Mourinho was asked about a possible midseason exit during a press conference and said he's in the dark on the Dane's future:

"I don't know and I am being honest. You know the situation, in this moment he can agree with any club for the end of the season. That is one option.

"Another option is a club and himself want to do a deal in January, but in that situation, our club is in control. We have control of the situation. Another possibility is he stays.

"In this moment he is here, he is our player. I can say Harry Kane and (Tanguy) Ndombele will not be at Middlesbrough, I can say Christian Eriksen will be at Middlesbrough."

Eriksen is widely expected to leave the club in 2020 and is close to a move to Inter, per Ekstra Bladet (h/t Bleacher Report's Dean Jones):

The main question is whether Eriksen will sign a pre-contract with the Italians and move on a free transfer in summer or whether he makes the switch now for a minimal fee. Per writer Gianluca Di Marzio, the price could be somewhere around £20 million.

SB Nation's Cartilage Free Captain advised the club to cash in now:

The 27-year-old has been a shell of himself so far this season, scoring just two goals and adding two assists in the Premier League. Transfer speculation has been a constant with his contract set to expire in the summer.

He expressed his transfer wish in June of last year and told Ekstra Bladet (h/t Chris Burton of Goal) of his frustrations over still being a Spurs player in September.

He was strongly linked with Real Madrid at the time, while Manchester United were also said to be looking at a deal in the summer, per Rob Dawson of ESPN FC. Inter now appear favourites, hoping to boost their chances in the Serie A title race with a big January transfer.

While Eriksen has not lived up to his usual standards so far this season, he remains a special talent:

Former United star Romelu Lukaku has thrived since making the move to the Italian fashion capital, and Inter are currently tied for first place with defending Serie A champions Juventus.

Depth is Inter's biggest worry heading into the second half of the season―the likes of Alexis Sanchez and Nicolo Barella have been sidelined―so they're expected to add to their options in January.

