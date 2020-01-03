Ex-Stars HC Jim Montgomery Checks into Rehab for Alcoholism

Tony Gutierrez/Associated Press

Former Dallas Stars head coach Jim Montgomery, who was fired Dec. 10 for "unprofessional conduct," announced Friday he's entering inpatient treatment for alcoholism.

Montgomery released a statement to Matthew DeFranks of the Dallas Morning News about the decision and said he agreed with the organization's decision to dismiss him:

"Losing my job as head coach of the Dallas Stars last month was a wake-up call. It was also the appropriate call. I let the team's front office, staff and players down. More importantly, I let my wife and my family down. The team's decision to end my role forced me to look into the mirror and decide whether I wanted to continue living a damaging lifestyle or get help. I decided to get help. I turned to professionals in the field of alcohol abuse for their guidance and counseling. It has been an overwhelming and a very humbling experience knowing that I am not alone.

"Today, with the unconditional support of my wife and family, and many close friends, I took another step forward by admitting myself into an inpatient residential program, where I intend to take the steps to be a better husband, father, friend, coach and mentor—one day at a time. It's a process I am committed to. As I do this, I ask that my family's privacy be respected. Thanks, Monty."

Stars general manager Jim Nill also released a statement to DeFranks about the news.

"We are supportive of this decision by Jim and we hope that by pursuing this help, he and his family will be stronger for it," Nill said. "Out of respect for him and his family, we will not be commenting on this situation further."

Montgomery was hired by Dallas in May 2018. It marked his first NHL coaching job after previous stints with the USHL's Dubuque Fighting Saints and NCAA's Denver Pioneers.

The 50-year-old Montreal native led the Stars to a 61-43-10 record across less than two years, including a 18-11-3 mark this season before the firing.

Dallas advanced to the second round of the 2019 NHL playoffs before getting eliminated by the eventual Stanley Cup champion St. Louis Blues in seven games.

Rick Bowness was promoted from assistant to interim head coach by the Stars last month.