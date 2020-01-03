Lakers News: DeMarcus Cousins Could Still Play This Season After Torn ACL Injury

Mike Chiari@mikechiariFeatured ColumnistJanuary 3, 2020

LOS ANGELES, CA - DECEMBER 25: A close up shot of DeMarcus Cousins #15 of the Los Angeles Lakers warming up before the game against the LA Clippers on December 25, 2019 at STAPLES Center in Los Angeles, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2019 NBAE (Photo by Chris Elise/NBAE via Getty Images)
Chris Elise/Getty Images

Despite tearing his ACL in August, Los Angeles Lakers center DeMarcus Cousins has not been ruled out for the entire 2019-20 season.

After Cousins took part in the Lakers' shootaround Friday, head coach Frank Vogel told reporters there is "still a possibility" he plays this season:

Cousins spent last season with the Golden State Warriors and then signed a one-year deal with the Lakers in July, but he has not appeared in a game for L.A. because of the knee injury.

The 29-year-old is a four-time All-Star and one of the best big men in basketball when healthy, but he has been plagued by injuries in recent years.

A torn Achilles during the 2017-18 season with the New Orleans Pelicans ended his campaign after 48 games and forced him to settle for a one-year deal with the Warriors the ensuing offseason. He was limited to 30 regular-season games and eight playoff contests last season because of the recovery from the torn Achilles and an ensuing quad injury.

Cousin played a smaller role with the Warriors compared to how he was used with the Sacramento Kings and Pelicans, but he was still productive with 16.3 points, 8.2 rebounds, 3.6 assists, 1.5 blocks and 1.3 steals in a career-low 25.7 minutes per game.

For his career, he owns per-game averages of 21.2 points, 10.9 rebounds, 3.2 assists, 1.4 steals and 1.2 blocks. His return could provide the Lakers with a massive boost.

L.A. centers JaVale McGee and Dwight Howard have combined to average 14.0 points, 12.6 rebounds and 2.9 blocks per game this season, but neither is as versatile as Cousins.

He also has experience playing alongside Anthony Davis in New Orleans, and both players were highly productive during their time as teammates.

It is difficult to envision Cousins as anything more than a bench role player if he does manage to return this season given the severity of his injury. However, it would be a big deal for a Lakers team that is first in the Western Conference since few considered his return even a remote possibility.

