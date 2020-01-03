Lakers News: DeMarcus Cousins Could Still Play This Season After Torn ACL Injury

Chris Elise/Getty Images

Despite tearing his ACL in August, Los Angeles Lakers center DeMarcus Cousins has not been ruled out for the entire 2019-20 season.

After Cousins took part in the Lakers' shootaround Friday, head coach Frank Vogel told reporters there is "still a possibility" he plays this season:

Cousins spent last season with the Golden State Warriors and then signed a one-year deal with the Lakers in July, but he has not appeared in a game for L.A. because of the knee injury.

The 29-year-old is a four-time All-Star and one of the best big men in basketball when healthy, but he has been plagued by injuries in recent years.

A torn Achilles during the 2017-18 season with the New Orleans Pelicans ended his campaign after 48 games and forced him to settle for a one-year deal with the Warriors the ensuing offseason. He was limited to 30 regular-season games and eight playoff contests last season because of the recovery from the torn Achilles and an ensuing quad injury.

Cousin played a smaller role with the Warriors compared to how he was used with the Sacramento Kings and Pelicans, but he was still productive with 16.3 points, 8.2 rebounds, 3.6 assists, 1.5 blocks and 1.3 steals in a career-low 25.7 minutes per game.

For his career, he owns per-game averages of 21.2 points, 10.9 rebounds, 3.2 assists, 1.4 steals and 1.2 blocks. His return could provide the Lakers with a massive boost.

L.A. centers JaVale McGee and Dwight Howard have combined to average 14.0 points, 12.6 rebounds and 2.9 blocks per game this season, but neither is as versatile as Cousins.

He also has experience playing alongside Anthony Davis in New Orleans, and both players were highly productive during their time as teammates.

It is difficult to envision Cousins as anything more than a bench role player if he does manage to return this season given the severity of his injury. However, it would be a big deal for a Lakers team that is first in the Western Conference since few considered his return even a remote possibility.