Knicks Trade Rumors: Marcus Morris Prefers to Stay with NY Amid Deadline Buzz

John Raoux/Associated Press

Despite being frequently mentioned in trade rumors, Marcus Morris reportedly prefers to remain with the New York Knicks.

Per Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium, Morris is saying publicly and privately he wants "to stay loyal with the Knicks."

For as long as Morris' name has been bantered about in trade speculation, he's made it clear his preference is to stay in New York.

"I'd rather help turn this thing around," he told Stefan Bondy of the New York Daily News last month. "Melo said it best. Some guys are not built for New York. I'm built for New York. I'd rather be here and I'd rather help and I'd rather anchor it."

The Knicks seem like an obvious seller leading up to the Feb. 6 trade deadline. Their 10-24 record is tied with the Cleveland Cavaliers for second-worst in the Eastern Conference.

Morris will likely be a highly coveted player if the Knicks decide to move players. The 30-year-old is averaging a career high 18.3 points per game, and his 45.2 three-point percentage is tied with New Orleans Pelicans guard JJ Redick for fifth-best in the NBA.

He's going to be a free agent this summer after signing a one-year deal worth $15 million last offseason. The combination of his contract and improved scoring ability makes him a major asset for the Knicks if they want to shop around for longterm help.