Warriors Trade Rumors: Glenn Robinson III, Alec Burks, Other Veterans Discussed

The Golden State Warriors are reportedly open to moving some of their veteran role players amid a Western Conference-worst 9-27 start to the season.

According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, Glenn Robinson III, Alec Burks and others have been discussed in trade talks.

One player whom the Warriors are reportedly not looking to move, however, is guard D'Angelo Russell. Charania noted that the Dubs would need a deal that "blows them away" in order to part with Russell since the team's executives want to see how he fits into a healthy core alongside Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green.

With Curry, Thompson, Green and Russell all dealing with varying degrees of injuries this season, the Warriors have been forced to lean heavily on some unheralded players. While that hasn't translated into many wins, it could be a positive in the long run.

Robinson and Burks have been two of Golden State's top performers, and since they figure to be attractive pieces for contending teams, trading them could help the Warriors add some valuable assets, such as draft picks.

The 25-year-old Robinson is enjoying his best NBA season by far with averages of 12.2 points, 4.6 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game. He has also been highly efficient as evidenced by his field-goal percentage of 46.2 percent and three-point percentage of 40.0 percent.

Burks had enjoyed more success during his career than Robinson prior to joining the Warriors, but he too is having his best year to date.

The 28-year-old veteran is third on the team in scoring average overall and second among players who have appeared in at least five games at 15.6 points per contest. He is also averaging 4.4 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 1.3 steals while shooting 43.0 percent from the floor and 36.9 percent from deep.

Both Robinson and Burks are free agents at the end of the season, and while they could both be quality role players for Golden State in the future, it may be in the Warriors' best interest to get something in return for them prior to the deadline.

Even if the Warriors trade one or both of them, it doesn't preclude them from returning as free agents during the offseason.

Assuming everyone returns healthy next season, the Warriors will have a core group that includes Curry, Thompson, Green and Russell, plus one of the top picks in the 2020 NBA draft depending on how the lottery plays out.

The Warriors could also potentially add more young talent to the mix with picks acquired in exchange for Robinson and Burks, which could set them up to return to championship contention in 2020-21 and beyond.