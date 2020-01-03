Lakers Trade Rumors: Kyle Kuzma Valued as Part of Core Despite League Interest

Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistJanuary 3, 2020

LOS ANGELES, CA - JANUARY 01: Kyle Kuzma #0 of the Los Angeles Lakers with blonde hair against the Phoenix Suns at Staples Center on January 1, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by John McCoy/Getty Images)
John McCoy/Getty Images

The Los Angeles Lakers don't plan to trade Kyle Kuzma despite interest from around the league.

According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, "several teams are doing their due diligence" on the forward, but the Lakers "value Kuzma as a core part of the future."

If Los Angeles makes any trade before the deadline, it likely won't be a major one, per Charania.

Kuzma has seen a reduced role this season alongside LeBron James and Anthony Davis.

The 24-year-old led the Lakers in minutes last year, averaging 18.7 points and 5.5 rebounds per game. However, he has only started one of 25 games this year, and his scoring average has dropped to 12.2 points.

He has also been limited by ankle problems.

Opposing teams would be smart to see if they can grab Kuzma at his lowest value and let him return to a starring role.

However, the Lakers held on to him this offseason when they acquired Davis, trading away young players like Brandon Ingram and Lonzo Ball instead. He has also become a clear No. 3 option for a team that leads the Western Conference with a 27-7 record.

Kuzma will likely play a major role this season as the squad tries to contend for an NBA championship, making him an unlikely trade piece.

Related

    Simmons Asks for Support for Australian Communities Impacted by Fires

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Simmons Asks for Support for Australian Communities Impacted by Fires

    Rob Goldberg
    via Bleacher Report

    Report: Heat Retiring D-Wade's Jersey ⚡

    Miami is targeting Feb. 22 vs. Cavs to retire Wade's iconic No. 3 jersey (Sun Sentinel)

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Report: Heat Retiring D-Wade's Jersey ⚡

    Adam Wells
    via Bleacher Report

    Should the Lakers Make a Move Before the Trade Deadline?

    LA has a playmaker problem, and rivals know it

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Should the Lakers Make a Move Before the Trade Deadline?

    Eric Pincus
    via Bleacher Report

    Friday NBA News Roundup 🗞️

    • Stern's legacy is NBA globalization • Can Zion lift Pels to the playoffs? • KAT trade rumors are ridiculous

    Los Angeles Lakers logo
    Los Angeles Lakers

    Friday NBA News Roundup 🗞️

    Andy Bailey
    via Bleacher Report