Lakers Trade Rumors: Kyle Kuzma Valued as Part of Core Despite League Interest

The Los Angeles Lakers don't plan to trade Kyle Kuzma despite interest from around the league.

According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, "several teams are doing their due diligence" on the forward, but the Lakers "value Kuzma as a core part of the future."

If Los Angeles makes any trade before the deadline, it likely won't be a major one, per Charania.

Kuzma has seen a reduced role this season alongside LeBron James and Anthony Davis.

The 24-year-old led the Lakers in minutes last year, averaging 18.7 points and 5.5 rebounds per game. However, he has only started one of 25 games this year, and his scoring average has dropped to 12.2 points.

He has also been limited by ankle problems.

Opposing teams would be smart to see if they can grab Kuzma at his lowest value and let him return to a starring role.

However, the Lakers held on to him this offseason when they acquired Davis, trading away young players like Brandon Ingram and Lonzo Ball instead. He has also become a clear No. 3 option for a team that leads the Western Conference with a 27-7 record.

Kuzma will likely play a major role this season as the squad tries to contend for an NBA championship, making him an unlikely trade piece.