76ers' Ben Simmons Asks for Support for Australian Communities Impacted by Fires

Philadelphia 76ers star Ben Simmons is calling on fellow NBA players to help support Australia while it deals with massive, deadly wildfires.

The Melbourne native provided a statement on the crisis Friday on Twitter:

Wildfires have been devastating Australia since July with at least 18 people killed in the natural disaster and over 900 houses destroyed across the country, as well as large losses to wildlife and their habitats, according to Jessie Yeung of CNN.

On Friday, authorities called for the evacuation of close to 100,000 people as temperatures again rose to over 104 degrees Fahrenheit, per BBC.

Simmons left Australia for the United States in 2012, but he's now hoping to use his status to help his homeland.