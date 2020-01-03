Christian McCaffrey, Michael Thomas Headline 2019-20 NFL All-Pro Teams

Michael Conroy/Associated Press

The NFL announced the All-Pro First Team for the 2019 season on Friday, and it featured a rare occurrence, with Carolina Panthers star Christian McCaffrey being named to the team as both a running back and flex player.

NFL Network's James Palmer provided a full look at the All-Pro First Team, which also features Baltimore Ravens quarterback and presumed NFL MVP Lamar Jackson:

According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, New Orleans Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas and New England Patriots cornerback Stephon Gilmore were the only unanimous choices, and the Ravens led all teams with five selections in Jackson, offensive tackle Ronnie Stanley, kicker Justin Tucker, and cornerbacks Marcus Peters and Marlon Humphrey.

This year marks the first time in McCaffrey's three-year NFL career that he has been named an All-Pro. He led the NFL in touches (403), yards from scrimmage (2,392) and touchdowns (19) this season.

McCaffrey also made 116 receptions, marking his second consecutive 100-catch year, and he joined Marshall Faulk and Roger Craig as the only players in NFL history to record over 1,000 yards rushing and 1,000 yards receiving in the same season.

In his second NFL season, Jackson threw for an NFL-leading 36 touchdowns and was intercepted just six times. He also set the single-season record for quarterback rushing yards with 1,206 and went 13-2 as a starter.

If not for the presence of Jackson, Thomas would be a strong candidate to be the first wide receiver in NFL history to be named the Associated Press MVP. He set the single-season record with 149 receptions in 2019 to go along with 1,725 yards and nine touchdowns.

Other statistical leaders who were recognized as First Team All-Pros include Seattle Seahawks linebacker Bobby Wagner (159 tackles), plus Gilmore and Buffalo Bills cornerback Tre'Davious White (six interceptions).

Both Wagner and Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald are now five-time All-Pros, while Dallas Cowboys guard Zack Martin and Tucker are four-timers, and Chicago Bears kick returner Cordarrelle Patterson, Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce and Houston Texans wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins are all three-time All-Pros.

Among the notable players who were chosen as first-time All-Pros are San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle, Pittsburgh Steelers edge rusher T.J. Watt and Steelers defensive back Minkah Fitzpatrick, who was acquired via trade from the Miami Dolphins during the season.