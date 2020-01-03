Ryan Giggs Says Anthony Martial Can Be 'A Victim of His Body Language'

Visionhaus/Getty Images

Manchester United legend Ryan Giggs has opened up on Red Devils forward Anthony Martial and his perceived lack of work rate.

Giggs spoke to Premier League Productions (h/t Goal's Chris Burton) and praised Martial for his work in pressing defenders in United's December wins over Newcastle United and Burnley, but he observed the forward did not match that level against Arsenal as United lost 2-0 on Wednesday.

He added:

"I think he is a victim of his body language.

"Like I said, the last couple of games he's really tried. And I've felt that as a player, when you're winning tackles and defending well, then you're sharper when you do get the ball.

"If you're a bit sloppy and you're not really closing down, when you do get the ball you don't feel as good, you feel lethargic.

"So I think that's something he needs to do more and more consistently."

Martial had a quiet game in United's defeat to Arsenal, prompting The Athletic's Adam Crafton to call on United to sign a harder-working forward:

Samuel Luckhurst of the Manchester Evening News also called out Martial for his performance in the first half, though he thought the Frenchman did improve after the break:

The same was largely true for his team-mates, too.

The Red Devils were second best in the first half, and Arsenal took a deserved 2-0 lead into the break courtesy of Nicolas Pepe and Sokratis Papastathopoulos.

United offered a better account of themselves in the second half without posing too many problems to the Gunners' back line.

Bleacher Report's Rob Blanchette did not consider Martial or Marcus Rashford responsible for the side's lack of attacking threat, though:

Despite United's lack of creativity in midfield, Martial has returned 10 goals in 20 matches this season, as well as contributing three assists.

The forward's most prolific campaign in a United shirt was his first, in which he scored 17 goals, and he'll hope to reach a similar or better tally if he remains fit for the second half of the season.

Martial could stand to do more pressing in the final third, but United need to be organised so they can pressure their opponents effectively as a unit, the way rivals such as Liverpool and Manchester City do.

That falls on manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer to instil in his side, and until United are adept at that aspect of the game, they'll continue to fall short.