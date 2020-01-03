Jurgen Klopp Says There Is 'Room for Improvement' in His Liverpool Side

Alex Livesey - Danehouse/Getty Images

Jurgen Klopp has said his Liverpool side can get better after they restored their 13-point lead at the top of the Premier League table by beating Sheffield United 2-0 on Thursday.

The victory at Anfield stretched the Reds' unbeaten run in the English top flight to over a year and also saw them equal the record for the best league start ever:

Liverpool are already widely seen as champions elect because, not only do they have a healthy cushion at the top of the table, they also have a game in hand over all their rivals:

Manchester United are the only side to have taken any points off Liverpool so far this term in the league by holding them to a 1-1 draw at Old Trafford in October.

But Klopp is keen to avoid any complacency and is convinced his remarkable side can get better, per Sky Sports:

"We know there is room for improvement. It's important for us. We care only about ourselves, we can do things better and we have to. Each player wants to do better and knows [they can] do better. There were some things we did better than the last game which helped tonight."

Liverpool are back in action on Sunday when they host Everton in the third round of the FA Cup.

After an intensely busy festive period, Klopp is likely to make changes for the clash with the Toffees despite the magnitude of the fixture.

Liverpool have not won the world's oldest football competition since 2006, and their local rivals would like nothing more than to end the Reds' FA Cup campaign for this season at the first hurdle.

There are many Liverpool fans, though, who may be contemplating the prospect of their side matching Manchester United's 1999 achievement by winning a Premier League, FA Cup and UEFA Champions League treble.

First, though, Klopp's side need to get through the tough challenge posed by Everton.

After Sunday's match, Liverpool then have six days off before they travel to Tottenham Hotspur in the league and then host Manchester United a week later.