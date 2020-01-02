Mississippi State Reportedly 'Exploring' Firing Head Coach Joe Moorhead

Paul KasabianSenior ContributorJanuary 3, 2020

KNOXVILLE, TN - OCTOBER 12: Head coach Joe Moorhead of the Mississippi State Bulldogs looks on during a game against the Tennessee Volunteers at Neyland Stadium on October 12, 2019 in Knoxville, Tennessee. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)
Carmen Mandato/Getty Images

Mississippi State is exploring the idea of firing football head coach Joe Moorhead, per Pete Thamel of Yahoo Sports:

Moorhead has coached the Bulldogs to a 14-11 record since joining the program in 2018. He spent two years as Penn State's offensive coordinator before arriving in Starkville.

ESPN's Adam Rittenberg provided more context on Mississippi State's decision:

The Bulldogs ended their season with a 6-7 record after a 38-28 loss to Louisville in the Music City Bowl. 

      

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

