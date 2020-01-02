Mississippi State Reportedly 'Exploring' Firing Head Coach Joe Moorhead

Carmen Mandato/Getty Images

Mississippi State is exploring the idea of firing football head coach Joe Moorhead, per Pete Thamel of Yahoo Sports:

Moorhead has coached the Bulldogs to a 14-11 record since joining the program in 2018. He spent two years as Penn State's offensive coordinator before arriving in Starkville.

ESPN's Adam Rittenberg provided more context on Mississippi State's decision:

The Bulldogs ended their season with a 6-7 record after a 38-28 loss to Louisville in the Music City Bowl.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

