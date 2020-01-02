Mississippi State Reportedly 'Exploring' Firing Head Coach Joe Moorhead

Mississippi State Reportedly 'Exploring' Firing Head Coach Joe MoorheadJanuary 3, 2020
Mississippi State is exploring the idea of firing football head coach Joe Moorhead, per Pete Thamel of Yahoo Sports:
Moorhead has coached the Bulldogs to a 14-11 record since joining the program in 2018. He spent two years as Penn State's offensive coordinator before arriving in Starkville.
ESPN's Adam Rittenberg provided more context on Mississippi State's decision:
Adam Rittenberg @ESPNRittenberg
Am told next 24-48 hours will be key, as the situation needs to be resolved one way or the other. If Miss State makes a change, Louisiana’s Billy Napier could be a strong candidate. He received a 2-year contract extension through 2025 season today. https://t.co/T3OZRMLCom
The Bulldogs ended their season with a 6-7 record after a 38-28 loss to Louisville in the Music City Bowl.
