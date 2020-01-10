Jamie Newman Reportedly Transfers to Georgia After Jake Fromm Declares for Draft

Frank Franklin II/Associated Press

Former Wake Forest quarterback Jamie Newman has reportedly decided to enroll at the University of Georgia, according to ESPN's Mark Schlabach.

The Bulldogs were a front-runner to land one of the biggest names on the market and come away with a massive offseason addition.

For his part, Newman should be prepared to step foot in Athens. The grad transfer spent time in Atlanta in early 2020 with QB guru Quincy Avery studying film of Georgia among other schools he was considering, per The Athletic's Bruce Feldman.

Newman told Feldman his decision would could down to who could best help develop him to play in the NFL. Georgia has convinced him it can get that job done.

The 22-year-old announced his decision to transfer at the end of December following a three-year stint at Wake Forest. Newman only started full-time for the 2019 season, leading the Demon Deacons to an 8-5 record capped by a 27-21 loss in the Pinstripe Bowl to Michigan State.

A native of North Carolina, Newman was ranked a three-star, dual-threat quarterback, per 247Sports, coming out of high school with offers from the likes of Duke, Boston College, Syracuse, Vanderbilt and NC State before signing with Wake Forest.

After taking over the starting job this season, Newman was electric, completing 60.9 percent of his passes for 2,868 yards, 26 touchdowns and 11 interceptions to go with 574 yards and six touchdowns rushing and orchestrating victories over UNC, Boston College, NC State, Florida State and Duke.

At Georgia, Newman expects to come in as the presumed starter and successor to Jake Fromm. With one year of eligibility left, he will likely be able to play immediately as a grad transfer.