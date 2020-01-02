Tennessee Erases 13-Point 4th-Quarter Deficit to Beat Indiana in 2020 Gator Bowl

January 3, 2020

JACKSONVILLE, FL - JANUARY 02: Jarrett Guarantano #2 of the Tennessee Volunteers throws a pass in the first half of the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl against the Indiana Hoosiers at TIAA Bank Field on January 2, 2020 in Jacksonville, Florida. (Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images)
Joe Robbins/Getty Images

The Tennessee Volunteers won their sixth straight game by defeating the Indiana Hoosiers 23-22 in the Gator Bowl at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, Florida, Thursday night.

It's the 8-5 Volunteers' first bowl win since the 2016 Music City Bowl, and it looked to be unlikely for the majority of the evening.

Tennessee trailed 22-9 with 10:27 remaining in the fourth quarter. Starting quarterback Jarrett Guarantano  was pulled in the third quarter following a pick-six but re-entered for backup Brian Maurer after one series. Guarantano then led the Volunteers on back-to-back touchdown drives late in the final period to take the lead.

Quavaris Crouch punched in a one-yard touchdown, then the Volunteers recovered an onside kick before Eric Gray rushed in a 16-yard score.

Indiana had ample time to regain the lead. The Hoosiers regained possession with 3:51 left, and the drive got off to a promising start with a 39-yard pass from Peyton Ramsey to Ty Fryfogle. However, the drive stalled. Darrell Taylor sacked Ramsey for a nine-yard loss before Logan Justus missed a 52-yard field goal.

The Hoosiers had yet another opportunity at the 48-second mark. Ramsey again started the drive hot, hitting a 24-yard pass and a 12-yard pass back-to-back before recording four consecutive incompletions to end the game on downs.

While this year marked the program's first winning season since 2007, the 8-5 Hoosiers have not won a bowl since the 1991 Copper Bowl. According to ESPN Stats & Information, they were seven minutes away from snapping the longest such drought among Power 5 schools.

      

Notable Performances

Tennessee QB Jarrett Guarantano: 221 yards, 0 TD, 2 INT

Tennessee RB Eric Gray: 14 carries, 86 yards, 1 TD

Tennessee RB Ty Chandler: 12 carries, 35 yards

Tennessee WR Josh Palmer: 6 catches, 68 yards

Indiana QB Peyton Ramsey: 227 yards, 0 TD, 1 INT; 17 carries, 54 yards, 1 TD

Indiana TE Peyton Hendershot: 6 catches, 67 yards

Indiana WR Ty Fryfogle: 3 catches, 63 yards

