2020 NBA All-Star Voting: Luka Doncic, Giannis, LeBron James Lead 1st Results

Stacy Revere/Getty Images

Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic and Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo lead their respective conferences in the first fan returns for 2020 NBA All-Star Game voting:

Doncic is the overall voting leader at 1,073,957, while Giannis is close behind at 1,073,358. Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James is the only other player with more than one million votes at 1,020,851.

The All-Star voting will conclude on Jan. 20, and the 2020 All-Star Game will be played Feb. 16 at the United Center in Chicago.

It can be argued that Doncic and Antetokounmpo are the NBA's leading MVP candidates, so their All-Star voting status is well earned.

Doncic, in his second NBA season, is averaging 29.0 points, 9.5 rebounds and 8.9 assists per game for a Mavs team that is performing beyond expectations at 21-12.

Giannis, who is the reigning NBA MVP, has improved statistically this season with 30.4 points, 13.0 rebounds and 5.6 assists per game. Also, his Bucks are the NBA's best team at 31-5.

If the voting were to end today, James, Lakers center Anthony Davis, Los Angeles Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard, Doncic and Houston Rockets guard James Harden would be the starters for the Western Conference. Antetokounmpo, Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid, Toronto Raptors forward Pascal Siakam, Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young and Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving would start for the East.

There are plenty of quirks within the voting, as it is skewed toward some of the big-market teams. Each of the top four vote-getters in the Western Conference's frontcourt is from an L.A. team in LeBron, Davis, Kawhi and Paul George.

It can be argued that all four are deserving, but the same can't be said for Lakers reserve center Dwight Howard (10th in frontcourt) and Lakers reserve guard Alex Caruso (eighth in backcourt).

A similar situation is occurring in the Eastern Conference with the Boston Celtics. Rookie center Tacko Fall is sixth in the frontcourt voting despite appearing in just three games. Also, Brooklyn's Irving is in line to start despite being limited to 11 games because of a shoulder injury.

Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry is another injured superstar who is getting voting love, as he is fourth among Western Conference guards even though he has missed all but four games with a hand injury.

The next fan voting update will be released Jan. 9, but fans will not have full say in who starts the All-Star Game, as player and media votes will count for 25 percent each.