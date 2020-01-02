Under Armour All-America Game 2020: Score, Recruit Commitments and Reaction

Photo credit: 247Sports

Zachary Evans was one of three players to score touchdowns for Team Pressure, which earned a 30-24 victory over Team Savage at the 2020 Under Armour All-America Game.

Many of the top high school players in the country were in uniform at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida, showcasing the talent that will be on display across college football over the next few years. Players such as Zachary Evans, Julian Fleming and Jeff Sims especially turned heads as the next generation of the sport.

Six different players ended up in the end zone in a balanced attack from both sides.

With six players announcing their commitments Thursday, it was an action-filled day in the annual all-star event.

Commitments

5-star ATH Darnell Washington: Georgia



4-star CB Dontae Manning: Oregon

4-star RB Daniyel Ngata: Arizona State



4-star WR Elijhah Badger: Arizona State



4-star DE Jason Harris: Colorado



4-star QB Chandler Morris: Oklahoma

Zachary Evans Among Top Performers in Star-Studded Event

With so many players needing playing time in the showcase, it was important for each player to take advantage of the limited opportunities to shine. Few players did that better than Zachary Evans.

The running back helped Team Pressure in the second quarter when he found a seam for a touchdown.

The 5-star recruit is considered the No. 1 running back in the class by 247Sports, and he showed why with plenty of smooth play all over the field.

At this point, the only question for Evans is where he will play next season. The Texas native was expected to announce his decision Thursday but postponed the commitment, even though he said he has signed his letter of intent, per Kipp Adams of 247Sports.

Six players did announce their decisions during the game, however, including two key playmakers going to Arizona State.

Herm Edwards is building a team that will be scary going forward.

There were also plenty of prospects already committed to schools who made their future coaches and fans very happy with quality performances Thursday.

Jeff Sims got the start at quarterback for Team Pressure and made it count with some impressive plays with his legs.

The Georgia Tech commit is ranked the seventh-best dual-threat quarterback by 247Sports, but showed he can end up even better based on his athleticism. In the fourth quarter, he came through with a clutch 27-yard scramble on fourth down to help seal the win for Team Pressure.

Fellow quarterback Hudson Card played well late in the game, completing one touchdown pass after another was called back with a penalty.

E.J. Smith, son of Hall of Famer Emmitt Smith, also starred for Team Pressure while the running back displayed his ability as a runner and receiver.

The best defensive player on Team Pressure was arguably Washington commit and 5-star linebacker Sav'ell Smalls, who covered a lot of ground while racking up tackles.

Team Savage was the better team in the second half, starting with No. 2 overall prospect Julian Fleming. The future Ohio State receiver came through with one of the best plays of the game on a 42-yard catch for his team's first touchdown of the day.

Notre Dame commit Drew Pyne threw a perfect ball to Fleming to complete the pass.

Haynes King, heading to Texas A&M, also looked good under center with some tough throws on the run during a touchdown drive.

Defensive linemen Jordan Burch and Jalen Carter were also key while making plays in the opposing backfield, keeping Team Savage in the game.

It wasn't enough for the team to overcome the early deficit, but plenty of players should be proud of their showing in this one.