Espanyol vs. Barcelona: Odds, Live Stream, TV Schedule and Preview

Barcelona can end Saturday still clear of rivals Real Madrid at the top of La Liga by beating Espanyol in a Catalan derby.

Barca's two-point lead could be temporarily erased if Madrid win at Getafe earlier in the day. Even if it is, the Blaugrana will feel confident about brushing aside the bottom-of-the-table team at the RCDE Stadium.

Barcelona had been clicking into gear in attacking areas before the winter break, thanks to Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez and Antoine Griezmann.

The marquee trio should all get on the scoresheet against an Espanyol defence guilty of conceding 34 goals in 18 league games this season.

It's a fitting endorsement of the incredible talents of the greatest player of his generation. The Argentina international is still the catalyst for Barca's success, but he is receiving able support from Suarez and Griezmann.

The latter has taken his time to get up to speed since arriving from Atletico Madrid last summer. However, he now has seven goals and four assists to his credit in league action.

Meanwhile, Suarez is counselling caution against Barca's local rivals, despite Espanyol's lowly position in the table.

He told Sport (h/t Barca's official website): "The derbies are always difficult. You have to be very careful. Espanyol are in a delicate situation and with the level of players that they have, they don't deserve to be where they are now."

It's a point worth making considering how players such as crafty No. 10 Sergi Darder and forward Jonathan Calleri have the technique and intelligence to make a difference in the final third.

However, the Chile international is embroiled in an ugly spat with the club over a £2 million bonus reportedly yet to be paid to the player. His lawyers have registered a complaint with Spain's player's union, according to Reuters (h/t Daily Mail).

Vidal also recently addressed speculation he will move to Inter Milan during the January transfer window, per Sport: "It's something which I've already said I'll talk about when I'm back there (in Spain). I'm on holiday and only want to talk about what happens there."

Barca may need the 32-year-old with Arthur Melo injured and the club agreeing to send Carles Alena on loan to Real Betis.

Even with a few holes in midfield, though, Barcelona's elite quality along the front will be enough to earn a hard-fought win.