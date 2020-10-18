Zach Ertz Ruled out for Eagles vs. Ravens Because of Ankle Injury

Derik Hamilton/Associated Press

Philadelphia Eagles tight end Zach Ertz has been ruled out for the remainder of Sunday's contest against the Baltimore Ravens after suffering an ankle injury.

Ertz had four receptions for 33 yards prior to exiting.

Ertz has emerged as one of the NFL's premier tight ends since the Eagles selected him out of Stanford in the second round of the 2013 draft. He registered at least 800 receiving yards in each of the past five years and entered 2020 with 35 touchdowns in 106 regular-season games.

He's posted 24 catches for 178 yards so far in the current campaign.

The 29-year-old California native has also mostly remained durable during his rise to stardom, missing just six games over his first seven seasons. However, he suffered a lacerated kidney and cracked ribs during the latter stages of 2019.

Richard Rodgers gives Philly a solid backup option anytime Ertz is out of the lineup. Hakeem Butler is the team's other reserve at the position.

The Eagles are already without tight end Dallas Goedert, who's on injured reserve with a fractured ankle. The wide receiving corps is also banged up; Alshon Jeffery has yet to play this season as he recovers from a Lisfranc injury, while deep threat DeSean Jackson has missed the past three games with a bad hamstring. As a result, unheralded wideouts such as Travis Fulgham and Greg Ward have been forced into larger roles.

A longer stint out of the lineup for Ertz would be a significant concern given his consistency and chemistry with quarterback Carson Wentz, as well as the uncertainty of the wide receiver situation.