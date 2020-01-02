Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang on Arsenal Future: 'For Now, I'm Here'

James Williamson - AMA/Getty Images

Arsenal forward Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has said he is a Gunners player "for now" amid speculation regarding his future.

The Gabon international moved to Arsenal in January 2018 and has been a huge success at the club. However, there have been rumours that this may be his last season in north London—that, despite his appointment as captain earlier in the campaign.

Aubameyang was asked about a possible departure on Wednesday following his team's 2-0 win over Manchester United in the Premier League.

"The English press likes to talk a lot," he said to RMC (h/t Metro). "For now, I'm here. I'm 100 per cent here."

According to Matt Law of the Daily Telegraph, Aubameyang wants to leave at the end of the campaign because he has ambitions to play in the UEFA Champions League again.

While Arsenal were impressive in the 2-0 win over the Red Devils, even after the result, they are still down in 10th in the Premier League. As a result, they look unlikely to qualify for Europe's elite club competition next season unless they win the UEFA Europa League.

If Aubameyang is thinking about a possible change of club at the end of the campaign, it's not evident in his recent performances. James Benge of Football.London believes the forward is running himself into the ground for the team:

As B/R Football highlighted, in the win over United, the Gunners lined up in an exciting attacking shape, with Mesut Ozil, Alexandre Lacazette and Nicolas Pepe featuring alongside the Arsenal skipper:

New manager Mikel Arteta will be well aware of Aubameyang's importance to the team and will surely do all he can to keep the player at the club beyond this term.

The 30-year-old is one of the most dangerous forwards in the game, as he terrifies defenders with his searing speed and sharp movement. In front of goal, the former Borussia Dortmund man is one of the coolest finishers around.

Sky Sports Statto summed up how vital Aubameyang's goals have been for the Gunners this season:

Aubameyang's attitude has been excellent of late, and it appears he is fully on board with Arteta's plans. Early in the new boss' tenure, the Gabon star has been asked to play up top and out wide, and he has thrived in both roles.

The issue for the Gunners is that Aubameyang's contract expires at the end of the 2020-21 season. It means that if they were to receive a big offer for the player in the summer, they would have to take it seriously before his value begins to diminish.