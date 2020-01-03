B/R Football Ranks Transfer Rumours: Boateng, Eriksen, Batshuayi, Cengiz

Soccrates Images/Getty Images

The B/R Football Ranks transfer column is your guide to which rumours are legit and which ones you can dismiss.

Our secret sources have top intelligence on the inside stories, and our informants have details on the delicate dealings of talks between top clubs and superstar names.

The aim here is to open up the truths inside this transfer window—we kick off this week with...

Talks Progressing: Michy Batshuayi to Aston Villa

Striker Wesley has been ruled out for the rest of the season with knee ligament damage, and Villa are suddenly scrambling for a new striker.

The club wasted little time in drawing up a shortlist of options, and their focus turned immediately to Chelsea, who have Michy Batshuayi and Olivier Giroud on the fringes.

Batshuayi is the one they are prioritising, and two key figures involved in getting this one sorted are Blues legend John Terry and former Chelsea managing director Christian Purslow, who both now work at Villa.

Sources expect that the situation will become clear quite quickly as to whether a transfer is possible, and Villa are aware Batshuayi is in two minds about whether to fight for his place or try something new.

Villa are also interested in Daniel Sturridge, but current club Trabzonspor hope he will stick with them.

Keep An Eye On: Cengiz Under to Everton

Cengiz Under has not been on great terms with Paulo Fonseca, and Roma have begun to look for new options in his position. Clubs across Europe are now being alerted of his potential availability.

Spurs have already touched base about a deal, and Everton have joined them by asking about the terms that would have to be met.

Sources suggest Roma will sell Under for €40 million—they also feel the Premier League is his ideal next destination.

His representatives sounded out a few clubs last summer, and there is a feeling that Everton's project under new manager Carlo Ancelotti could be ideal for him.

Don't Rule Out: Christian Eriksen to Inter Milan

Christian Eriksen's contract expires at the end of the season, and ideally, he wants a move to La Liga. His eyes are open to opportunities in Italy, though, and Inter have joined Juventus in making contact over the terms he would be looking for.

Initial discussions have been positive, but Inter are happy to wait until the end of the season for him—meaning they can sign him for free.

Yet an offer in the region of €25 million would mean Spurs allow him to leave in January instead, so other clubs might still jump in...or Inter will accept the fee if it means they win the race.

Work To Do: Moussa Dembele to Chelsea

Chelsea need a striker to challenge Tammy Abraham, and Moussa Dembele has been one of their key targets.

ROMAIN LAFABREGUE/Getty Images

Lyon have taken the strong decision to release a statement, warning of their desire to keep hold of him, so Chelsea will need the player to agitate for a move if this one is going to gather pace.

With the future of Batshuayi and Giroud up in the air, signing a new frontman is important. Dembele is rated at €40 million—and Giroud could be thrown into the deal—but if it can't happen, they might look towards an experienced loan signing to get them through the campaign.

Doubts About: Jerome Boateng to Arsenal

We all know Arsenal could do with some help in defence, and Calum Chambers now faces a lay-off with a knee ligament injury, so it is a relief to fans that the club are making contact with experienced defenders about moving to north London.

The latest name to be linked by Sky Germany is Bayern Munich defender Jerome Boateng, but the German star already has a couple of other clubs trying to sign him.

B/R sources close to the situation claim Spurs and Juventus are both interested and are better situated at this moment to complete a deal.