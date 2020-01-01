Alabama's Nick Saban: Tua Tagovailoa Undecided on Declaring for 2020 NFL Draft

Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistJanuary 1, 2020

TUSCALOOSA, ALABAMA - NOVEMBER 09: Tua Tagovailoa #13 of the Alabama Crimson Tide throws a pass during the second half against the LSU Tigers in the game at Bryant-Denny Stadium on November 09, 2019 in Tuscaloosa, Alabama. (Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images)
Todd Kirkland/Getty Images

College football and NFL fans alike are awaiting news of whether Tua Tagovailoa will declare for the 2020 NFL draft, but the Alabama quarterback is apparently still considering his options. 

Crimson Tide coach Nick Saban provided an update on the situation after Wednesday's Citrus Bowl victory, via Mike Rodak of AL.com:

"That's a decision that I think his family needs to make, and I'm sure when they make that decision, they'll let everybody know. I think it's our responsibility, our job, to make sure that we give them all the information from an NFL standpoint, from a medical standpoint, from a rehab standpoint—and if there is any way that he can possibly be devalued because of his injury, and what are the consequences of that and how does that affect his decision and what he does in the future."

Tagovailoa underwent hip surgery in November to end his 2019 season after just nine games. He finished the year with 2,840 passing yards and 33 touchdowns with just three interceptions.

While the injury is a significant concern, especially when added to his past ankle problems, he still has a strong chance to go early in the draft if he declares.

Bleacher Report's Matt Miller listed Tagovailoa as the No. 2 quarterback prospect behind LSU's Joe Burrow and the No. 7 overall player in the class. 

With this type of potential, there are strong arguments for him to declare: 

Still, the quarterback has one more year of eligibility and could reestablish his stock as a can't-miss prospect by returning to school in 2020. The 2018 Heisman Trophy runner-up would be one of the favorites for the award next season and could make Alabama a top contender for a national championship.

Otherwise, the Crimson Tide could turn to either Mac Jones or Tua's brother, Taulia Tagovailoa, as the starting quarterback going forward.

Related

    Notebook: Najee Harris' Two Touchdowns Put Exclamation Point on Season

    Alabama Crimson Tide Football logo
    Alabama Crimson Tide Football

    Notebook: Najee Harris' Two Touchdowns Put Exclamation Point on Season

    Maven
    via Maven

    Saban: Tagovailoa yet to say if he's entering draft

    Alabama Crimson Tide Football logo
    Alabama Crimson Tide Football

    Saban: Tagovailoa yet to say if he's entering draft

    Andrea Adelson
    via ESPN.com

    HURT: Citrus Bowl was beginning of Alabama’s way back to its standard

    Alabama Crimson Tide Football logo
    Alabama Crimson Tide Football

    HURT: Citrus Bowl was beginning of Alabama’s way back to its standard

    via TideSports.com

    Nick Saban’s thoughts after beating Michigan in Citrus Bowl

    Alabama Crimson Tide Football logo
    Alabama Crimson Tide Football

    Nick Saban’s thoughts after beating Michigan in Citrus Bowl

    al
    via al