Alabama's Nick Saban: Tua Tagovailoa Undecided on Declaring for 2020 NFL Draft

Todd Kirkland/Getty Images

College football and NFL fans alike are awaiting news of whether Tua Tagovailoa will declare for the 2020 NFL draft, but the Alabama quarterback is apparently still considering his options.

Crimson Tide coach Nick Saban provided an update on the situation after Wednesday's Citrus Bowl victory, via Mike Rodak of AL.com:

"That's a decision that I think his family needs to make, and I'm sure when they make that decision, they'll let everybody know. I think it's our responsibility, our job, to make sure that we give them all the information from an NFL standpoint, from a medical standpoint, from a rehab standpoint—and if there is any way that he can possibly be devalued because of his injury, and what are the consequences of that and how does that affect his decision and what he does in the future."

Tagovailoa underwent hip surgery in November to end his 2019 season after just nine games. He finished the year with 2,840 passing yards and 33 touchdowns with just three interceptions.

While the injury is a significant concern, especially when added to his past ankle problems, he still has a strong chance to go early in the draft if he declares.

Bleacher Report's Matt Miller listed Tagovailoa as the No. 2 quarterback prospect behind LSU's Joe Burrow and the No. 7 overall player in the class.

With this type of potential, there are strong arguments for him to declare:

Still, the quarterback has one more year of eligibility and could reestablish his stock as a can't-miss prospect by returning to school in 2020. The 2018 Heisman Trophy runner-up would be one of the favorites for the award next season and could make Alabama a top contender for a national championship.

Otherwise, the Crimson Tide could turn to either Mac Jones or Tua's brother, Taulia Tagovailoa, as the starting quarterback going forward.