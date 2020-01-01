Kevin Love Trade Rumors: 'Fresh Optimism' That Cavs Will Find Partner for Deal

Matt Slocum/Associated Press

With just over one month remaining until the NBA trade deadline, there is a renewed sense that Cleveland Cavaliers forward Kevin Love will be dealt.

Per Marc Stein of the New York Times, there is a feeling of "fresh optimism" that Cleveland can find a deal it likes for the five-time All-Star.

Love has been one of the most likely players to be traded prior to the Feb. 6 trade deadline. The Cavaliers are still in the early stages of a rebuild and need as many long-term assets as they can get to expedite the process.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported on Dec. 6 that Cleveland was ready to take offers for Love with the hope of receiving "a requisite package of young assets and/or future draft picks."

Cleveland could be at the center of the NBA this trade season with Love and Tristan Thompson, who is in the final season of his contract.

There are legitimate risks with Love, and interested teams need to decide if his production is worth betting on. He's 31 years old, has missed at least 23 games in each of the previous three seasons and is owed $91.5 million total over the next three seasons.

Love has largely been injury-free in 2019-20, playing in 28 of Cleveland's 33 games. He's averaging a double-double with 16.5 points and 10.6 rebounds per contest with a 37.5 three-point percentage.